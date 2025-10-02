Maple Leafs To Honor Long-Time Play-By-Play Voice Joe Bowen With Tribute Game In December

Long-time Toronto Maple Leafs play-by-play commentator Joe Bowen is preparing for his last hoorah.

The 74-year-old will have one more year behind the microphone calling Maple Leafs games before retiring at the end of this season. But before that, the Maple Leafs will honor him with a tribute game on Dec. 16 when Toronto welcomes the Chicago Blackhawks to town.

It's the same team that the Maple Leafs played when Bowen made his broadcasting debut with the club on Oct. 6, 1982.

"Nobody represents the passion of Leafs Nation better than Joe Bowen and his signature voice has been the soundtrack for so many iconic moments for the team over the past 44 years," Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said in a statement. "We look forward to celebrating Joe all season but especially making December 16 a very special tribute to the man known as the 'voice of the Maple Leafs'."

Bowen has served as the Maple Leafs' play-by-play commentator for 43 years. Every Maple Leafs fan knows Bowen for his patented catchphrase 'Holy Mackinaw', which has been heard on TV, radio, and in the Foster Hewitt media gondola at Scotiabank Arena for decades.

"For 44 years I have had the greatest broadcasting job in the world," Bowen said. "I truly have never "worked" a day since arriving in Toronto to do Maple Leaf Hockey. I am very much looking forward to this final season and hoping that maybe, just maybe, this is the ONE!!"

Bowen announced in early June that this would be his final season behind the microphone before retirement. In a statement, he thanked several colleagues (including his current broadcast partner Jim Ralph), radio stations, and MLSE (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment).

"Most of all, thank you to the loyal group know as Leaf Nation, for allowing me to invade your vehicle, family room and hearts over these wonderful years," he wrote in a statement posted to X in June. "Your support, and interaction has been what has made this "job" so wonderful! You are the most loyal and demonstrative fans on the face of the earth!! I can not THANK YOU enough!!!"

Bowen was honored with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award from the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. He's set to call the 3,800th game of his career in early 2026.

