Brad Treliving Explains Why The Maple Leafs First-Round Pick In 2026 NHL Draft Was Only Top-5 Protected

David Alter
4h
After a high-stakes gamble on a "win-now" trade, the Toronto Maple Leafs may find that their lack of draft protection carries a devastating price tag.

There is a lot to scrutinize with the Toronto Maple Leafs given the situation they currently find themselves in. While the team once expected to be contending for a Stanley Cup in 2026, that clearly doesn’t appear to be on their radar; instead, the focus has quickly shifted to the club's future regarding the NHL Draft.

This year, the Leafs only get to keep their first-round draft pick if they manage to fall into one of the top-five selections. This follows a trade where the Leafs sent prospect Fraser Minten and their 2026 first-round pick to the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenseman Brandon Carlo, with only top-five protection included in the deal.

The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers are in a similar situation, but they took a different approach to risk management. When they dealt their first-round pick to acquire defenseman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks, they ensured the pick was top-10 protected, making it increasingly likely they would retain it.

When Leafs GM Brad Treliving was pressed on why he didn’t ensure his pick had top-10 protection like Florida’s, he was blunt.

“Because that’s what we had to do to get the deal done last year,” Treliving said. When further asked if the Leafs GM pushed for better terms, he responded, “We pushed”.

Currently, the best chance for Toronto to keep the pick is to slide further down the standings. They could also hope to win the lottery to move up 10 spots from their current position.

Interestingly, Treliving did manage to pick up a first-round pick for 2027 in a separate deal that sent Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche. Ironically, that deal with Colorado is top-10 protected; otherwise, it pushes into an unconditional 2028 first-rounder.

It’s hard to know exactly what forced Treliving to make the 2026 pick so easy to attain. When it was all said and done, he likely assumed the Leafs would be back in the playoffs, meaning the difference between top-5 and top-10 protection wouldn’t have been enough to stall the trade he wanted to make. However, that assumption could prove to be very costly now.

The Leafs are 27-25-11 this season and enter Saturday's action with the seventh-worst record as far as points percentage goes.

