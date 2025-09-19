Entering Training Camp On One-Year Deal, Nick Robertson’s Future With Maple Leafs Murkier Than Ever

Nick Robertson kicked off his seventh training camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, but his position and role on the team have never been more uncertain. Agreeing to a one-year, $1.825 million contract before he was set to have an arbitration hearing with the club, Robertson didn’t want to get into the business side of why he decided to go that route.

"I think that's just part of the business side," Robertson said. "Talking to my agent and taking the best steps for myself personally, I'm just happy it worked out like that".

Following a season that saw him post a career-high in goals (15) and games played, Robertson didn’t hide his disappointment when he was scratched for 10 of Toronto’s 13 games in their 2025 postseason run.

"That's a question for Chief. Obviously, I wanted to play. I don't like being out of the lineup," Robertson added. "I think for me, it's just to keep doing what I'm doing. I know that my hard work is going to pay off. Again, just sticking to what I do best, working hard, and sticking to my strength".

Robertson found himself on a line with Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton during the first group practice session at training camp. But in some ways, he’s probably the 13th forward, as Max Domi skipped the main sessions due to a minor lower-body injury.

With Mitch Marner departing, Robertson’s main asset to the lineup is his offensive game.

"He's a good player. He can score goals. We all know that. He's got speed," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said of Robertson. "He had a good first day today at camp. He was noticeable. He's a quick player. He's fast. He shot pucks today; they went in the net. I mean, he was intense".

Robertson said he spent the summer improving his strength to win puck battles. In one-on-one battles at camp, he was matched against defenseman Henry Thrun, who is also battling for a spot on the team.

Last year, Robertson requested a trade while waiting out his situation as a restricted free agent. In the end, he signed a one-year, $875,000 contract and made the most of the situation. There is still the feeling that Robertson could prefer a change of scenery if he doesn’t get more playing time. But if he sticks around, scoring will keep Robertson in the lineup.

"I know I just have to put in the work and I can't control some things. I'm just trying to work hard and do what I can. I know what I'm capable of, so I just have to stick to my strengths and be confident".

If he isn’t moved before the end of the season, Robertson’s cap hit at least ensures he’d be on the 23-man roster, but playing on a nightly basis may be a different story with so many depth forwards added this season. One way or another, it’s another ‘prove-it’ year for the 24-year-old.

