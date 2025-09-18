'(Max) Domi Was A Guy I Was Going To Put There': Craig Berube Was Reluctant To Start Matias Maccelli On Top Line At Maple Leafs Camp

In a perfect world, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube would’ve had Max Domi begin on a line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies at training camp.

But with the 30-year-old out day-to-day with a lower-body injury, the Maple Leafs had to make a few changes. Matias Maccelli was with Knies and Matthews on Thursday. It was a move that had been hinted at a day earlier at Toronto’s media day by Berube.

Toronto’s head coach followed up after day one of training camp, admitting he was reluctant to start Maccelli with those two players, given he just arrived in Toronto.

“(Domi) was obviously a guy that I was going to put there. But Max should be back pretty quick, and then we'll go from there,” Berube said.

“I mean, it's one day. (Maccelli is) in the process of just kind of feeling things out. And you get thrown on the line with Matthews and Knies, I mean, it's a big step. He's a guy that can make plays, we know that.

“So that's going to be a big part of it all if he's making the right plays and the right decisions with the puck. Is he getting Matthews the puck enough for some opportunities and things like that? And then it's just about him playing 200 feet, too. That line's going to play against good lines, so he needs to be solid defensively, too.”

Maccelli had a down year with the Utah Mammoth last season, only scoring eight goals and 18 points in 55 games. In the season prior, the playmaking forward put up a career-high 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games.

Not only does he have the tools to play with Matthews and Knies, but Maccelli also has the production to show for it. Now, he’s got to prove he can return to that same form with the Maple Leafs this season.

“Obviously, they’re both hell of players, so excited to have a chance to play with them both, and really looking forward to it,” Maccelli said of skating alongside Knies and Matthews.

What jumps out about playing with Matthews? “Everything. The way he works on the ice, off the ice. Great leader. Just a good guy to be around, and a hell of a hockey player.”

Although Berube says Domi will be back in the mix in short order, there’s no real timeline on when we could see him in camp. Maybe it’s Friday or Saturday. Maybe it’s beyond that. (For what it's worth, Domi was on the ice before both groups on Thursday morning.)

Either way, Maccelli understands what’s needed of him that high in the lineup. He’s just got to showcase the skill he had two seasons ago in Arizona.

“Just to do my best. Without the puck, working hard. And then with the puck, you try and make plays, try to play the same way they do, and as it we get going with the games and stuff, too, they’ll tell me what they expect and what they want, and I’ll do the same for them.”

