'He's Done What We Asked Him To Do': Easton Cowan Remains On Fourth Line As Maple Leafs' Lineup Begins To Take Shape

Before the Toronto Maple Leafs headed to Gravenhurst, Ontario, for a team-bonding trip, they practiced at Ford Performance Centre with a trimmed-down group of players.

There aren't many surprises as we cross the midway point of Maple Leafs training camp. Max Domi remains with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. Bobby McMann is with John Tavares and William Nylander. Matias Maccelli is beside Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua. Easton Cowan is with Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz.

It's not shocking to see Cowan remain with Toronto's fourth line. But it's telling that he stayed there while Nick Robertson, David Kampf, and Calle Jarnkrok skate as a line wearing grey jerseys, usually designated for scratches.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube doesn't want to set anything in stone yet, though.

"I mean, I don't ever count anything out, and I don't want to do that. I don't think it's fair," Berube said on Monday. "Camp's still on. Camp's still going. There's people staying here and training, working, so we'll see how it goes. I'm not going to count anything out."

Despite not giving any information on who might make the team for opening night (which is nine days away), Berube's answer on how Cowan has surprised him at this training camp was rather interesting.

"I think the detail of his game. We talked about before camp, him and I, about what he needs to do to play in the NHL right now. What's going to get him to the NHL right now, and I think he's done that," Toronto's head coach said.

"He's taken that, and he's done what we asked him to do. The hounding part of the game. Just the work ethic and the compete, playing predictable, playing direct, and for me, he's done that so far in camp, and he's done it in the games too."

Has Easton Cowan’s Previous Experience As A 4th Liner Set Him Up For Similar Role With The Maple Leafs?

Easton Cowan is doing everything he can to make the Toronto Maple Leafs out of training camp, and it’s showing.

Even Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has been impressed with the 19-year-old.

"You can see the confidence has always been there. He's a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger (this year). It looks like the pace doesn't really affect him. He's keeping up with the pace really well," Matthews said.

"He's the kind of player that I find can slow the game down as well and speed it up when he has to. When he's on the ice and he has the puck on his stick, he can make a lot happen and can kind of do a lot of different things to control the game...

"He's had a great camp so far. It's been a lot of fun to see and just kind of see him progress over the last three years from when he was first drafted to see kind of where he is at now. And obviously his ceiling is going to continue to grow."

Simon Benoit skated alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson during practice on Monday despite wearing a red non-contact jersey. He's been dealing with an upper-body injury since the opening days of training camp.

Henry Thrun, Philippe Myers, and Dakota Mermis appear to be the three players who'll battle to become Toronto's seventh defenseman. Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby were the two goaltenders on the ice with the main group.

Stolarz, who signed a four-year, $15 million extension with the Maple Leafs on Sunday, received an ovation from his teammates before practice, and even led the club in stretches at the conclusion of the skate.

"It was good. It's a long process. I'm happy with it," Stolarz said. "I got to a number that my family, agent and I felt comfortable with, and obviously (Brad Treliving) felt comfortable with as well. So looking forward to being in Maple Leaf for this year and four more years."

