Maple Leafs Cut Roster Down To 32 Players As Regular Season Approaches

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made further trimmings to their roster with just over a week until the regular season begins.

On Monday, the Maple Leafs announced that forwards Brandon Baddock, Matthew Barbolini, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Luke Grainger, Luke Haymes, Reese Johnson, Marc Johnstone, Ben King, Ryan Kirwan, Braedan Kressler, Alex Nylander, Cedric Pare, Jacob Quillan, Nick Rheaume, Logan Shaw, Landon Sim, Marco Sikic, Sam Stevens, Ryan Tverberg, and Borya Valis have been loaned to the Marlies.

In addition to those cuts, Toronto also sent Noah Chadwick, Ryan McCleary, Rhett Parsons, John Prokop, Chas Sharpe, Blake Smith, and Cade Webber, along with goaltenders Keith Appleby, Artur Akhtyamov, and Vyacheslav Peksa, to the AHL.

Travis Boyd, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, and Vinni Lettieri cleared waivers on Sunday and were sent down a day later.

Among those not mentioned on the cuts list but practicing with the Marlies group on Monday were Ben Danford, Matt Benning, and James Reimer (NHL professional tryout).

Danford is likely soon headed back to the Oshawa Generals for his final season in the OHL. Benning could potentially be on waivers on Monday afternoon, with the hope that he clears and joins the Marlies. Reimer skated with the AHL group to allow himself a few days to get his feet wet in Toronto again.

Below are the remaining players on the Maple Leafs' training camp roster:

Forwards: Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander, Matthew Knies, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy, Matias Maccelli, Easton Cowan, Steven Lorentz, Scott Laughton, Nick Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, and Michael Pezzetta.



Defense: Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev, Brandon Carlo, Jake McCabe, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Simon Benoit, Philippe Myers, Henry Thrun, Dakota Mermis, Danford, Benning (until Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, if placed on waivers), and Marshall Rifai (on injured reserve after wrist surgery).

Goaltenders: Anthony Stolarz, Dennis Hildeby, Reimer (PTO), and Joseph Woll (indefinite personal leave of absence).

The Maple Leafs have two more pre-season games before the regular season gets underway. They'll host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night before heading to the Motor City for a matchup on Saturday evening.

Before that, though, Toronto's main group of players will head up to Gravenhurst, Ontario, for a team-bonding trip.

