'It's One Of The Reasons I Stayed': Anthony Stolarz Credits Maple Leafs Fans' Passion And Loyalty After Signing Extension

Anthony Stolarz loves everything that comes with playing in Toronto.

The 31-year-old signed a four-year, $15 million extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, cementing his roots in the city until 2030, when he'll be age 36. It's an opportunity to grow his family in Toronto, he said on Monday, adding he wants to give back to the community as well.

"It's huge. I mean, I think that's why you play the game. You want to feel secure and you want to feel wanted in the city and be able to have your family there long term," Stolarz said.

"You want to give back to the community. The fans are obviously a huge part of this all, and it's one of the reasons I stayed, just the passionate fan base. You look around the city, and you see the commitment that they made to us and the support they give us.

"Now that I've got a couple years here to be able to maybe start something here and get something going in the city, which I'll talk to the front office guys about that, the media people. It'll be interesting. I'm looking forward to it."

Despite undergoing knee surgery midway through the regular season last year, Stolarz still put up career numbers with the Maple Leafs. The netminder tallied 21 wins and a .926 save percentage in 34 games, the most he's ever played in a season.

Stolarz suffered another injury during the playoffs — a concussion — after taking a Sam Bennett forearm to the head in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers. Before the injury, Stolarz had four wins and a .901 save percentage in seven playoff games.

The Edison, New Jersey-born goaltender didn't know what to expect after signing his first contract (a two-year, $5 million deal) with the Maple Leafs on July 1, 2024. Very quickly, though, he learned how passionate the fan base was.

It was one of the many reasons as to why Stolarz re-upped with the Maple Leafs long term.

“It's pretty special to be able to look out into the stands and see people with your jersey on. I kind of thought coming in last year, I was a guy that was in the background a little bit," Stolarz said.

"And just looking up and being able to see Stolarz jerseys and all the kids that had signs, it really makes you think back to when I was a kid going to New Jersey Devils practices and watching Martin Brodeur. I think just the loyalty and passion towards us is a huge part in all of us, and I'm looking forward to giving back."

