Former Maple Leafs Bench Boss Mike Babcock Says He's 'Retired' Amid Oilers Head Coaching Speculation
Somehow, Mike Babcock's name has come up in another head coaching vacancy. He was seemingly quick to shut it down.
The Edmonton Oilers are in the market for a new head coach following the dismissal of Kris Knoblauch, and amid the pursuit of high-profile options like Bruce Cassidy, whispers have emerged about a name that once commanded respect across the NHL but now carries significant baggage: Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock.
On Oilers Now, host Bob Stauffer and former NHL GM Brian Lawton floated the idea, with Lawton suggesting that someone with Stan Bowman’s background might consider Babcock given his pedigree. Lawton, who knows Babcock personally, described him as a good human being who deserves a second chance in a business that can be unforgiving. Yet, the conversation quickly pivoted to the realities of Babcock’s recent past, particularly the short-lived and tumultuous stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
“Dregs, I’m retired. Loving it.”
Babcock's coaching journey is one of remarkable highs followed by a steep fall from grace. He began his NHL head coaching career with the Anaheim Ducks, leading them to the 2003 Stanley Cup Final. His true breakthrough came in Detroit, where he guided the Red Wings to the 2008 Stanley Cup and established himself as one of the league's elite tacticians. His international success with Team Canada, securing Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014, further cemented his status as a winner who could extract the best from star-studded rosters.
That reputation led the Toronto Maple Leafs to sign him to a massive eight-year, $50-million contract in 2015, positioning him as the franchise’s saviour during a rebuild. In Toronto, Babcock inherited a young core headlined by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and others. His early tenure showed promise, with the team improving and making the playoffs in three straight seasons. However, underlying issues simmered.
The most infamous incident involved a then-19-year-old Marner during the 2016-17 season. Babcock tasked the rookie with ranking his teammates by work ethic. Marner, eager to please, complied and even placed himself at the bottom. What followed was a betrayal of trust: Babcock shared the list with veterans like Tyler Bozak and Nazem Kadri, who were ranked lower. Marner was reportedly brought to tears, and teammates were furious with the coach for pitting players against each other in such a public, humiliating way.
Stories of a toxic environment mounted. Former players and staff described Babcock’s style as imperious, with verbal abuse and mistreatment that spared no one. Johan Franzen, from his Detroit days, later called him a bully. In Toronto, Babcock’s methods clashed with a modern player-empowerment era. After a poor start to the 2019-20 season, the Leafs fired him just 23 games in, with years left on his deal. Brendan Shanahan acknowledged the tactics were neither appropriate nor acceptable.
Babcock largely stayed out of the spotlight afterward, working in university hockey and as an analyst, but his reputation lingered. Then, in the summer of 2023, the Columbus Blue Jackets took a chance, hiring him as head coach. It lasted mere weeks. Reports from the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast detailed Babcock asking players for their phones during meetings to view personal photos, an invasive tactic framed as team bonding. Players felt their privacy was violated, prompting an NHLPA investigation. Babcock resigned before coaching a single regular-season game, calling it a distraction. Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen later admitted the hire was a mistake.
These incidents paint a picture of a coach whose old-school, demanding approach, once celebrated for driving success, now collides with today's NHL values around mental health, player autonomy, and respect. Babcock's 700-plus wins and championship pedigree remain undeniable, but trust has eroded.
For the Oilers, facing pressure to deliver with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the appeal of a proven winner is understandable, especially if other targets like Cassidy prove elusive due to contractual hurdles with Vegas. Bowman himself received a second chance after his own controversies, as Lawton noted. But hiring Babcock would invite intense scrutiny and potential locker-room friction in a market already under a microscope.
As of now, Babcock insists he's content in retirement. The Oilers' search continues, likely prioritizing candidates who can unify rather than divide. In a league evolving rapidly, Babcock's history serves as a cautionary tale: success on the ice doesn't always translate when the human element falters. Edmonton must weigh pedigree against past patterns carefully if his name resurfaces.