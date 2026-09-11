Former Maple Leafs Defenseman John Klingberg Announces Retirement

Toronto signed him on July 1, 2023, to a one-year, $4.15-million deal as general manager Brad Treliving looked for a right-shot puck-mover who could run a power play and join the rush. Klingberg opened with five assists in his first six games. The production stopped. He went scoreless in the next nine appearances, and the defensive results were poor. On Nov. 23, the Leafs placed him on long-term injured reserve. Treliving later revealed the hip issue dated to an October road trip in Florida and that Klingberg had been playing through it for weeks. Surgery followed in December. He did not play again for Toronto.