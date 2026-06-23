Former Maple Leafs President And GM Brian Burke Deserving Of Hockey Hall Of Fame Nod

When I joined the Leafs beat in 2011, Burke was still the GM and president. He was always approachable and available. He believed in what he called the “rules of engagement” a straightforward philosophy he would articulate plainly: if you were asking questions to promote the team or seeking legitimate information about the organization, he would answer. There was no gatekeeping for its own sake. In an era when some executives viewed the media as an obstacle, Burke treated reporters as part of the ecosystem that helped sell the product. He understood that accessibility built trust and, ultimately, grew interest in the team. Practices, morning skates, off-day scrums, he was there, often holding court with the same candor he brought to the draft table or trade calls.