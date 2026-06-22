Hockey Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2026: Price, Bergeron, Tkachuk, Burke, Rinne And Curley
Former Bruins, Canadiens, Predators, Blues and Team USA stars are among the 2026 inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its 2026 inductees on Monday.
Those who were inducted in the class of 2026 include Brian Burke in the builder category, former NHL players Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne and Keith Tkachuk and former Team USA women's hockey player Cindy Curley.
The Hall of Fame selection committee is led by chair Ron Francis, who announced the class of 2026.
Here's more on each inductee.
Patrice Bergeron
Bergeron is the only inductee to make it into this year's class in his first year of eligibility.
"This honor is the pinnacle of my career and represents the coaches and players that I went to battle with," Bergeron said. "It's a surreal honor, and I'm thankful that hockey has given so much to me and my family."
He played 1,294 regular-season games across 19 campaigns, all with the Boston Bruins, and he was the captain in his final three years. He scored a total of 427 goals and 1,040 points in his career.
Drafted 45th overall in 2003 by Boston, Bergeron won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011. But throughout his career, he became known as one of the best defensive forwards of his generation, and he competes for that title across NHL history.
He has the most Selke Trophies in history, with six, winning that award in back-to-back campaigns on two separate occasions.
Carey Price
Price was overlooked in 2025, but he gets into the Hall of Fame in his second year of eligibility.
"Hockey has taught me a lot of life lessons, especially persistence and never giving up," Price said. "The game has given me the opportunity to work with dedicated and talented people, and I'm especially grateful to live a dream playing my entire career in Montreal."
During his 712 NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, Price marked himself as arguably the best goaltender of his generation.
Though he never won a Stanley Cup, he's collected an impressive batch of individual accolades along the way.
His 2014-15 campaign was one of the best by an NHL goaltender, let alone himself. Price posted a 1.96 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in 66 games that year. That was good enough to win the Vezina Trophy, William M. Jennings Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and the Hart Trophy. It's not very often a goalie takes home the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP.
Outside of that season, Price also won Olympic gold, World Cup of Hockey gold, world juniors gold, the AHL's Calder Cup and the Masterton Trophy.
Price, who hasn't played since the 2021-22 season but is under contract with the San Jose Sharks, went 361-261-79 in his career and recorded a .917 save percentage and 2.51 goals-against average.
Pekka Rinne
Rinne was inducted in his third year of eligibility.
"The honor represents me and all of the members of the Nashville Predators organization," Rinne said. "It's surreal to think I will be joining my teammate Shea Weber in the Hockey Hall of Fame."
Like Price, Rinne is tied for 12th in NHL history for the best career save percentage among goalies who played at least 100 games.
Across 683 regular-season games with the Nashville Predators, the Finnish netminder posted a .917 save percentage and a 2.43 goals-against average.
Rinne won the Vezina Trophy in 2017-18, recording a career-high 42 wins that season, and posting a .927 SP and a 2.31 GAA. The year before that, he nearly led the Predators to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history with an excellent playoff campaign, but losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the final.
He also stepped up for Finland on several occasions and never fell below a .926 SP at four World Championship tournaments, winning silver in 2014.
Keith Tkachuk
Tkachuk was inducted into the Hall of Fame 16 years after he retired from the NHL.
"I was blessed to play in the greatest sports league in the world," Tkachuk said. "Through good times and bad times, it was always the best experience imaginable."
He suited up for 1,201 career NHL games, recording 538 goals and 527 assists for 1,065 points. He spent parts of 10 seasons with the original Winnipeg Jets and Phoenix Coyotes franchise before playing parts of nine seasons with the St. Louis Blues. He briefly suited up for the Atlanta Thrashers in 2006-07 but rejoined the Blues the following season.
The 54-year-old, who's the father of current NHL stars Matthew and Brady Tkachuk and former college field hockey player Taryn Tkachuk, became the first American-born player to lead the NHL in goals, with 52 in the 1996-97 season.
Tkachuk did not win the Stanley Cup, but he did win at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey and silver at the 2002 Olympics. He also made the second all-star team twice.
Cindy Curley
Curley was the only female representative in this year's Hockey Hall of Fame class. She was a pioneer for women's hockey, especially for Team USA.
"I'm shocked and grateful to receive this award, especially given how many great players have played the game," Curley said. "So many people are responsible for the growth of women's hockey, and I am humbled to benefit from their efforts."
She competed in the inaugural women's IIHF World Championship in 1990 and won three consecutive silver medals with the Americans. In that competition, she recorded a stellar 11 goals and 23 points in five contests, which remains a single-tournament record in the history of the women's competition.
Curley is also a member of the Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame, Providence College's Athletic Hall of Fame and USA Hockey Hall of Fame.
Brian Burke
Burke has a long and deep history as an executive in the NHL and for the NHL.
He's mostly known for leading hockey operations, either as a GM or director, for the Vancouver Canucks, Hartford Whalers, Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
He was also the director of hockey operations for the NHL from 1993-94 to 1998-99.
Burke also made his mark internationally, serving as GM for Team USA at three World Championships and the 2010 Olympics. He also served as the director of player personnel for the 2014 Winter Games and as a senior advisor at the 2016 World Cup.
One of many defining moments in Burke's illustrious career as an executive and builder was managing to acquire the picks needed to draft the Sedin twins to the Canucks together in the 1999 draft.
"I am grateful to all of the people who helped me throughout my career," Burke said. "Especially the Big Three: Lou Lamoriello, Pat Quinn and Gary Bettman."
The Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9.
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