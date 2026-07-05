Gavin McKenna Sets Sights On Maple Leafs Roster Following First Development Camp Experience

From putting pen to paper on his first NHL contract to surrendering his jersey number to a veteran teammate, Gavin McKenna’s whirlwind week in Toronto proved he is already thinking like a pro.
The ink is officially dry, the whirlwind of draft week is in the rearview mirror, and the real work for Gavin McKenna is officially underway.
Just hours after putting pen to paper on his three-year, entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 18-year-old wrapped up his first developmental camp on Saturday afternoon. While an end-of-camp scrimmage inside Ford Performance Centre usually serves as a casual mid-summer benchmark, for McKenna, it was the definitive exclamation point on a week that changed the trajectory of his life.
"It means the world to me," McKenna said, reflecting on the moment he officially signed his first NHL contract. "That's a big step in my career. To have my family there and experience it with them, it was pretty special. Something I've been working towards my whole life. You have the draft, and then pen to paper—it’s all come together, and it has been an amazing time."
For a player entering the fishbowl of Toronto media, the demands began long before he took the ice for the final scrimmage. In a hockey market obsessed with minutiae, McKenna provided a glimpse of his maturity when detailing an incoming roster adjustment. Following a quick phone conversation with newly acquired veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, McKenna willingly surrendered his No. 72.
"He texted me and we chatted on the phone," McKenna revealed with a smile. "Anytime you've got a guy like that coming in who’s been in the league for that long, won two Stanley Cups, I’m not going to take his number. It was pretty easy for me to just give it to him. He’s a staple in this league, so as an 18-year-old kid, you’re not going to take that number."
Instead, McKenna will carve out his own identity in blue and white, choosing a number deeply rooted in the franchise's history. He plans to wear No. 92, a mathematical nod to two iconic jerseys hanging from the rafters of Scotiabank Arena. By combining Ted Kennedy’s No. 9 and Frank Mahovlich’s No. 27, he bridges the generational gap while preserving his own signature style.
On the ice during Saturday's scrimmage, McKenna’s high-end vision and spatial awareness, often referred to by scouts as a "gravity effect" that pulls defenders out of position, were on full display as he created dynamic look ahead plays for linemates.
"For me, that’s always been a part of my game," McKenna said of his ability to dictate the pace. "I’ve been able to kind of slow it down, pull defenders into me, and find that open guy. I thought we were meshing well. We could have had a couple more goals, but it was fun."
When pressed on what specific element he wants to elevate to an elite NHL standard over the coming seasons, his answer was instantaneous:
"My playmaking. I think that’s kind of what I’ve worked on my entire life, and it’s been a staple of my game. To be the best of the best, that’d be pretty special."
The transition from junior or collegiate structures to the professional ranks requires an adjustment to the grittier, low-danger zones of the ice, an asset McKenna emphasizes when asked for advice regarding younger players advancing to higher tiers like the NCAA. He noted that while junior hockey allows highly skilled players more latitude to manipulate the perimeter, the higher levels dictate a more direct, straightforward approach. It is a lesson he plans to carry directly into Maple Leafs training camp this September.
Despite the grueling nature of the media circuit and the structural testing of camp, the young forward managed to soak in the atmosphere of a city currently experiencing a massive summer sports boom, highlighted by high-profile games and local events. Among theshighlights was attending a thrilling World Cup soccer match at BMO Field with Portugal taking on Croatia.
"Just seeing the city and the buzz around the city, it’s been amazing," McKenna said. "I can’t wait to finally call this place home."
With development camp wrapped, the immediate objective shifts from the spotlight back to the shadows of the gym. While team staff often emphasize the necessity of mid-summer rest following a grueling draft cycle, McKenna admits he is already impatient to begin the heavy training cycle required to challenge for an NHL roster spot.
"Honestly, this is the least I’ve been on the ice in an entire summer just with how busy I’ve been," McKenna admitted. "I want to get right back into it. I’m itching to get skating and get competing. I had a good taste of it today and this week, but I want to get back out there. It’s a huge summer for me, and I’ve just got to be dialed in."
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