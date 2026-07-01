Why The Maple Leafs Pursued A 'Game-Changer' In Sergei Bobrovsky And Other Takeaways From John Chayka's First Free Agency As GM

CHAYKA: I'd say we scoured the center market. I mean, it's one of those positions where, you know, you never want to be caught in a position where you don't have enough. But certainly as we came in here, we felt like, you know, we needed to be better. So we persevered to everything. And Nick was a guy that, you know, candidly, we weren't sure was available. I think it was a good hockey trade. Like, you know, Julien's (Tampa GM Julien BriseBois) got a need and identified Dennis as a guy that could fill it. Obviously, with our setup, you know, the reality, you know, academically, it makes sense to carry three goalies. And you can do that realistically and practically it's hard. And so, you know, that's not ideal. If you can find a hockey trade that makes sense, you know, I think that's what we're open to. And then, you know, the combination of Nick Paul and what we think he can bring to the team and the type of player he is, the type of person. Yeah, our room was really excited about the potential of that opportunity. And I would just say, you know, obviously with Double A (Artur Akhtyamov) and the way he performed in the playoffs and, you know, he grabbed the net there and we think he's as good a goalie prospect as there is in the league, you know, that gives us a lot of faith in the future of our goaltending. And certainly with Sergei today and Anthony (Stolarz), we feel like we've got a great goaltending pipeline now.