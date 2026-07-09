Hayley Wickenheiser Among Massive Staff Overhaul As Maple Leafs Assistant GM Explains Parting Of Ways With Club

A massive front-office purge by General Manager John Chayka has cleared out 14 personnel members, highlighted by the sudden departure of hockey icon Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser over a misalignment in organizational vision.
The Toronto Maple Leafs executed a sweeping overhaul of their front office on Thursday, parting ways with several high-profile members of their management, scouting, and analytics departments.
Word of the shakeup began leaking early Thursday morning, with initial reports confirming the departures of Assistant General Manager of Hockey Research & Development Darryl Metcalf and Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Leach. . However, the most significant domino fell later in the day when Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, the club’s Assistant General Manager of Player Development, took to social media to address her departure after eight seasons with the organization.
Wickenheiser, a hockey hall-of-famer who joined the Maple Leafs in 2018, released a statement clarifying that the decision stemmed from a misalignment in organizational vision moving forward.
"For the past eight seasons, it has been an incredible honor to work for the Toronto Maple Leafs . Over the last few days, John Chayka and I had several discussions about my role moving forward. During those conversations, my expectation was that I would be in a position to continue to have a significant impact within the organization . However, it became clear that his leadership group envisioned a different path.
Since joining the club in 2018, I have been immensely proud of the work our player development team has accomplished. I want to sincerely thank the incredibly talented individuals, coaches, management, and players whom I have been fortunate enough to work alongside over the last eight years. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity, wish the team nothing but the best moving forward, and look forward to the next chapter."
The massive structural shift comes as Maple Leafs General Manager John Chayka continues to reshape the front office to mirror his specific philosophy . Earlier in the day, the club released an official statement from Chayka addressing the widespread changes across the scouting, development, and analytics staffs.
“As part of our ongoing evaluation of the organization, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with some valued colleagues," Chayka said ]. "These decisions were not easy and are not a reflection of the commitment of the impacted people ]. We are sincerely grateful for everything they have contributed to this organization and wish them nothing but the very best in the future.”
In total, 14 personnel members are no longer with the Maple Leafs organization ]. It is believed that several of these roles will be filled in the coming weeks, particularly within a heavily altered hockey research and analytics department.
The full list of front-office departures includes:
Management & Player Development
- Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser – Assistant General Manager, Player Development
- Danielle Goyette – Director, Player Development
- Joe Underwood – Player Development
- Michele Moore Davison – Skating Consultant
Hockey Research & Development (Analytics)
- Darryl Metcalf – Assistant General Manager, Hockey Research & Development
- Wesley Waldner – Director, Hockey Systems
- Bruce Peter – Analyst, Hockey Research & Development
- Andrew Low – Senior Developer, Hockey Research & Development
- Cameron Farquharson – Developer, Hockey Research & Development
Scouting & Personnel
- Dave Morrison – Senior Advisor, Player Personnel
- Mark Leach – Director, Amateur Scouting
- Scott Carter – Amateur Scouting
- Jason Taylor – Pro Scouting
- Mike DeAngelis – College Free Agent Scout
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