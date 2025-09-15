'He's Been Buzzing': Nicolas Roy Impressed With Morgan Rielly During Captain Skates And Other Takeaways Ahead Of First Maple Leafs Camp

MILTON, Ont. —Nicolas Roy has been in Toronto for three weeks working with some of his new Toronto Maple Leafs teammates and has been impressed with everyone he has skated with. But one player in particular caught his eye.

"Morgan Rielly's been buzzing in those skates," Roy said. "I wasn't there before. I've seen him, played against him, but he's been a really good player."

The Maple Leafs are hoping their top-pair defenseman, who is the longest-tenured player in Toronto and entering his 13th season, can take a leap. Outside of that, Toronto’s defense is mostly set, with much of the big moves at the position being addressed last season.

This season, the Maple Leafs' focus is on the depth they added, particularly after Mitch Marner’s departure for Las Vegas. Roy was the key piece in a sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights and he is looking forward to bringing his Stanley Cup-winning skillset from Vegas to the Maple Leafs.

"I can bring the skillset that helped me win a Stanley Cup," Roy said speaking ahead of the club's annual charity golf tournament on Monday. "PK, power play, different things in the game. So, yeah, I'm definitely going to try to help the team win."

'My Favorite Player Growing Up Was Mats Sundin' Nicolas Roy Reacts To Be Traded To Maple Leafs In Mitch Marner Deal

Nic Roy was on a trip with family and friends when he found out that he was being traded from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While there is a certain pressure that comes with playing in the NHL, Roy will get his first taste of playing in a market that demands more of his time, like Toronto—something the native of Quebec has no problem with.

"It'll be different for sure. Big market, Canada," Roy admitted. "I mean, it's always nice to have a little pressure. That's what you play for. So it'll be different, but I'll enjoy it for sure. Having that pedigree in the playoffs, we've been there for multiple years. You don't want to be too high, too low. I've been there. So, I mean, this team's been there too. But I know what I can bring in the playoffs to help this team win. So, I'm excited for that."

Roy said he’s had some conversations with new head coach Craig Berube about where he'll fit in. For a player who moved around a bit in Vegas’ lineup, it sounds like the coach will rely on some of that same versatility.

"A little bit of the same thing I had in Vegas, I guess. Playing in different roles," Roy said. "Can play power play, PK. But I guess we'll see where it's at. But, yeah, I had a really good conversation with him."

Maple Leafs camp is set to open with medicals on Wednesday and first on-ice sessions on Thursday.

Latest stories:

Matias Maccelli's Motivation Is The 'Highest It Has Ever Been' Ahead Of First Season With Maple Leafs

Mark Giordano Among Maple Leafs' Staff Behind The Bench At Prospect Showdown

Takeaways From Maple Leafs' Win Over Canadiens At Prospect Showdown