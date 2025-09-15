Matias Maccelli's Motivation Is The 'Highest It Has Ever Been' Ahead Of First Season With Maple Leafs

Matias Maccelli is ready to put the summer workouts and informal skates behind him and get into Toronto Maple Leafs training camp.

A strong summer would be an understatement for Maccelli, who’s looking for a bounce-back year after last season with the Utah Mammoth. He scored just 18 points in 2024-25, compared to his 57 points the year prior, and is ready to get back to his usual NHL numbers.

“(My motivation is) probably the highest it has ever been,” Maccelli said on Monday at the Maple Leafs’ annual Leafs & Legends Charity Golf Classic. “Coming here, I mean, what’s a better place to play?”

There’s been a ton of discussion amongst media and fans about where Maccelli fits into the Maple Leafs’ lineup. Many wondered if he’d be placed in the gaping hole left after Mitch Marner’s departure.

And it made sense.

'I Know I'm A Better Player Than I Was In Utah': Matias Maccelli Believes He's Ready For Top-Six Role With Maple Leafs

Matias Maccelli was attempting to make a putt when his friend began yelling about a trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs

During Maccelli’s career season with the Arizona Coyotes, he tallied 40 assists (plus 17 goals). Even in the year prior (2022-23), the forward put up 38 assists. It could be smart to try the playmaking forward alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies.

However, it appears as of now — from a Craig Berube interview with The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel — that Max Domi could get the first opportunity on the top line. That’s fair, given he’s played well when lined up with Matthews and Knies in the past. However, if the season goes on and Maccelli’s needed on that right wing, he says he’s comfortable there.

'The Acquisitions We’ve Made Have Been Looking Good': Who'll Play With Matthew Knies And Auston Matthews On Maple Leafs' Top Line?

There are undoubtedly huge shoes to fill with Mitch Marner’s departure , but Matthew Knies believes the Toronto Maple Leafs will be set up strong with their offseason additions.

More importantly, though, the 24-year-old wants to help get the Maple Leafs back into the playoffs for another shot at the Stanley Cup.

“First of all it would be nice to play playoffs for first time. Obviously, that’s the goal and to win is the most important thing,” Maccelli said of his goals this year. “And then for myself, I want to have a better season than I’ve had, make it the best one of my career, and enjoy it, have fun.”

He, like every other player, has slowly filtered into the Toronto area in recent weeks for informal skates at the team’s practice facility. “It’s been good to just go to the rink and meet a lot of new faces and skate with some of the guys who have been here for a while. It’s been good,” Maccelli said.

Who has caught his eye?

“I mean, obviously the top names, they’re pretty good,” he said. “So it’s fun to watch them train and try to pick up some things too.”

Takeaways From Maple Leafs' Win Over Canadiens At Prospect Showdown

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospects had a better result after losing their first game of the Prospect Showdown in Montreal to the Ottawa Senators.

With every new club comes the opportunity to meet a lot of people, including teammates, equipment staff, and trainers. But it’s not just that for Maccelli. All he’s known is Arizona and Utah in the NHL.

Toronto is a different city. There are plenty of positives about it, including the glut of food spots and the fact that there’s always something happening somewhere.

“It’s a little different than Utah, for sure. A lot going on in the city, so it’s been good,” Maccelli said. “There’s a lot of good restaurants and stuff to do outside of hockey, so I’ve been enjoying it.”

Report: Maple Leafs, Anthony Stolarz Leaving ‘No Stone Unturned’ In Contract Extension Negotiations

Will the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anthony Stolarz agree on a contract extension before the 2025-26 season begins? That appears to be the multi-million dollar question.

Then, there’s the other side of the coin: the traffic.

“Awful,” he laughed. “That’s something I got to get used to. I can’t just go to the rink five minutes before. I got to think before leaving the house.”

Toronto is a big hockey market, and Maccelli understands that, too. There’s going to be ups and downs during his first season with the Maple Leafs. Maccelli, though, is prepared for it and believes he could thrive in this city, with the hope of also helping the team over the cusp.

“I hope so, right? I’m not a huge thinker, usually, or overthink stuff, so I think that will help me too.”

Latest stories:

Mark Giordano Among Maple Leafs' Staff Behind The Bench At Prospect Showdown

Takeaways From Maple Leafs' Win Over Canadiens At Prospect Showdown

John Gruden Wants Maple Leafs To 'Move Pucks Quicker' Following Loss To Senators At Prospects Showcase In Montreal