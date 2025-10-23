'He's Dealing With Something': Morgan Rielly's Status Up In The Air Ahead Of Matchup Against Sabres

When the Toronto Maple Leafs all convened on the Toronto Marlies' rink for practice on Thursday, Morgan Rielly wasn't present.

The 31-year-old was on the ice with the defensemen before practice, working with the skills coaches. He didn't join his teammates on the walk across the hallway to a separate rink to begin the full practice, which was around 20 minutes later.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube says Rielly is dealing with something, but wouldn't reveal the extent of what he's working through. The only thing the coach did reveal was that whatever Rielly is dealing with was picked up on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils.

"I don't know yet [if he'll be in the lineup] for tomorrow," Berube said.

In practice on Thursday, Jake McCabe practiced alongside Brandon Carlo on the team's top defense pairing. Dakota Mermis, who was called up from the AHL after Chris Tanev was placed on injured reserve, skated with Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the second pairing.

Simon Benoit was paired up with Philippe Myers.

Rielly played a season-high 24:30 in Toronto's 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. He's gotten off to a strong start to the year after having a big summer. Rielly has tallied two goals and four assists in the first seven games of the year.

It's very possible that Mermis was a placeholder on the Maple Leafs' second pair in practice on Thursday. Only time will tell if Rielly will be in the lineup when the team heads to Buffalo for a game against the Sabres on Friday.

