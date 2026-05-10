'He Wasn’t Going to Be Afraid Of The Moment': Marlies' Game 5 Win Unlocks Crucial Development Experience for Key Maple Leafs Prospects

“Just the way it was going with them adding [Arseneau], just adding another big body to protect some of the D back there, to help Chadwick in situations with scrums because you got to make sure you’re putting people in positions to succeed,” Gruden explained. “Blake is a tough kid who’s willing to take a hit to make a play, and I could just tell he’s a hockey player and he wasn’t going to be afraid of the moment. I thought he was outstanding.”