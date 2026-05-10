'He Wasn’t Going to Be Afraid Of The Moment': Marlies' Game 5 Win Unlocks Crucial Development Experience for Key Maple Leafs Prospects

By navigating a hostile environment in Laval to clinch a spot in the North Division Final, the Marlies showed some character which can help them in the future.
For the Toronto Maple Leafs, the mandate for their American Hockey League affiliate has always been clear: develop NHL-ready talent. But true hockey development isn’t just about calculating ice time, refining a skating stride, or maximizing power-play reps. It’s about plunging young players into high-stakes, pressure-cooker environments that force them to either sink or swim.
On Saturday afternoon inside a hostile, deafening Place Bell, the Toronto Marlies found themselves trailing 1-0 and 2-1 against a heavy, experienced Laval Rocket team. A loss meant the end of their season and a long summer of what-ifs. A win meant advancing to the North Division Final.
They chose the latter, stringing together a gritty, resilient 3-2 comeback victory to eliminate their divisional rivals.
At the very heart of the Game 5 victory was goaltender Artur Akhtyamov. The 24-year-old Russian netminder has been a fascinating prospect for Toronto, displaying a calm, almost icy demeanor in the crease throughout his young professional career.
Facing a barrage of early pressure from the Rocket and staring down elimination on the road, Akhtyamov was the backbone the Marlies desperately needed, stopping 20 of 22 shots to secure the series.
“My preparation was like, it’s a regular game,” Akhtyamov said in his post-game availability. “Obviously, it’s an important game, but I still [kept a] natural mood. Big game.”
It takes a unique psychological makeup for a young goaltender to block out the noise of an opposing crowd and the crushing weight of a do-or-die game. Even when Laval frantically pushed with the goalie pulled, forcing Akhtyamov to remain dialed in until the final buzzer.
"We have to focus every 60 minutes, and yeah, this two seconds was important too," Akhtyamov noted about the frantic final moments of the game.
For a Maple Leafs organization that is perpetually evaluating its goaltending depth chart to find internal solutions, watching Akhtyamov effectively handle the emotional swings of a playoff decider is a massive developmental data point.
Perhaps the most intriguing storyline of the game was the deployment of 21-year-old defenseman Blake Smith.
Undrafted but signed to an NHL entry-level contract out of the OHL's Flint Firebirds, the towering 6-foot-5, 218-pound Smith was thrust into his very first career AHL playoff game in the ultimate pressure situation.
Laval had injected rugged enforcer Vincent Arseneau into their lineup, threatening to physically overwhelm Toronto’s younger, puck-moving defensemen, most notably, highly-touted Maple Leafs prospect Noah Chadwick. Gruden needed an equalizer to ensure his young stars had the space to operate without fear, and he found one in Smith.
“Just the way it was going with them adding [Arseneau], just adding another big body to protect some of the D back there, to help Chadwick in situations with scrums because you got to make sure you’re putting people in positions to succeed,” Gruden explained. “Blake is a tough kid who’s willing to take a hit to make a play, and I could just tell he’s a hockey player and he wasn’t going to be afraid of the moment. I thought he was outstanding.”
Smith did exactly what was asked of him physically, but he also provided a crucial, unexpected offensive spark. With the Marlies trailing 1-0 in the second period, Smith blasted a shot through traffic to score his first professional playoff goal, tying the game and breathing life into the Toronto bench.
That blend of youthful exuberance and veteran insulation is exactly what AHL teams strive for. When Smith scored, it wasn't just a goal; it was an emotional catalyst for the entire roster.
“I just think we’re resilient,” veteran forward Vinni Lettieri said. “You have a guy like [Smitty] that’s just been patient sitting out of the lineup and working so hard each and every single day… and he comes in and he starts us off and has a big goal for us.”
Lettieri expanded on how much Smith's presence meant to the room.
“He’s just such a great teammate and he’s such a big defenseman out there. He takes up space, he ruffles some feathers when we need him to, and he sticks up for any teammate. So obviously when stuff like that happens for a guy like Smitty, you know you’re just so happy for him.”
After Smith’s tying goal, Laval pushed back to make it 2-1. In years past, a young Marlies team might have folded. But Gruden could feel the tide turning, sensing his group's growing maturity.
"I could sense the way that the game felt and the way it was going," Gruden said . "I thought there were some moments where I'm like, we're taking this over. Even though we were down