Why The Maple Leafs Extended Goaltending Prospect Artur Akhtyamov

The 24-year-old goaltender signed a three-year extension with the Maple Leafs on Sunday afternoon, worth $2.7 million. The contract's annual average value is $900,000.
Akhtyamov's extension, which will begin next season, will start as a two-way contract in 2026-27 before converting into a one-way deal for the final two years (2027-28 and 2028-29).
The Kazan, Russia-born goaltender was a fourth-round (106th overall) pick from Toronto in the 2020 NHL Draft. He's playing in his second full season of pro hockey in North America, since coming over from Russia in 2024.
In his first season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, Akhtyamov picked up 11 wins and a .901 save percentage through 26 games, playing mostly behind fellow goaltending prospect Dennis Hildeby.
Entering this season, Akhtyamov was focused on building off what was a successful first year in the AHL.
"I need to work, and we'll see. My work is to stop the puck," Akhtyamov said before the season last September. "I hope I will sign a new contract with the Maple Leafs."
Through 32 games this season, he's tallied 18 wins and a .904 save percentage, while also being named an AHL All-Star earlier this year. Akhtyamov hasn't had a regulation loss at home since Nov. 26, going 8-0-1 in that span.
Akhtyamov also made his NHL debut on Dec. 13 against the Edmonton Oilers, coming in for the relief of Hildeby. Akhtyamov stopped all five shots he faced in the game, despite the 6-3 loss. He dressed as a backup for the Maple Leafs in five games this season.
In 58 career games with the Marlies, the goaltender has a 29-18-8 record, four shutouts, and a .903 save percentage.
It appears the Maple Leafs think very highly of both Hildeby and Akhtyamov. Hildeby signed a similar deal to Akhtyamov's last September. What's different about Hildeby's contract is that it's a two-way deal for the first two years, turning into a one-way contract in the final year.
"It's really good. He's a really good partner," Akhtyamov said of Hildeby in September. "I'm happy he's staying here, and we work together again."
Both appear to be almost ready to challenge for a roster spot with the Maple Leafs, and likely will in training camp next fall.
Toronto now has four goaltenders — Joseph Woll, Anthony Stolarz, Hildeby, and Akhtyamov — under NHL contract until 2028. Woll will be an unrestricted free agent in 2028, while Hildeby will be a restricted free agent.
Stolarz and Akhtaymov's deals run until 2029. Both goaltenders will be UFAs when their contracts expire.