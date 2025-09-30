How Anthony Stolarz Got Security From The Maple Leafs Beyond The Paycheck

The Toronto Maple Leafs finalized a tidy piece of business on Sunday when they put pen to paper on a new four-year, $15 million contract extension for goaltender Anthony Stolarz. The Maple Leafs had expressed optimism that they would get a deal done, as the goaltender wanted everything squared away before the end of the regular season.

Leafs fans will certainly see the $3.75 million average annual value as a massive bargain. Last season, Stolarz led the NHL in save percentage among goalies who played at least nine games at .926. But with just 34 games played, the question of durability has certainly come up for the 31-year-old goalie, who just stepped into a 1A situation for the first time last season.

If Stolarz played more games this season and put up identical numbers, he was sure to land a bigger payday on the open market. So why didn’t the goaltender choose that route?

“You obviously have those thoughts. At the end of the day, this is where I wanted to be,” Stolarz said. “Last summer, this organization showed a lot of faith in me to sign me to a two-year contract. And everything has been first class, and I've really enjoyed my stay here. So, for me, if something could be worked out where I could stay long-term and be a part of this group, you know, I thought it was a win-win for both sides”.

Anthony Stolarz loves everything that comes with playing in Toronto.

At an average of $3.75 million per season, Stolarz’s annual cap hit is lower than the current NHL average salary of approximately $3.8 million. That number is sure to go up in future years as the salary cap projects to increase significantly over the next two years.

So what could the Leafs do to make Stolarz feel like he was getting value beyond the four-year term? It comes down to real dollars.

The Role of Signing Bonuses

The Leafs are among the NHL leaders when it comes to doling out signing bonuses. While most teams usually reserve these for top-paid players and stars, the Leafs have regularly paid these out to players of all skill levels.

According to PuckPedia, Stolarz will be paid a lump-sum signing bonus of $4.23 million at the beginning of the summer of 2026-27. That’s 28.2 percent of his entire contract extension paid out in one day. Through interest and amortization, that's more value than a traditional deal that pays $3.75 million.

And Stolarz is keenly aware of these things. When asked if he was going to treat himself following the new deal, he was interested in saving his money.

“Probably nothing,” he said. “Just invest a little bit here”.

Stolarz’s first-year compensation is $5.08 million, then drops to $3.81 million in year two, $3.07 million in year three, and $3.05 million in year four.

Security Beyond the Money

Beyond the money come other sweeteners in the deal. Stolarz accepted less money because he wanted to stay in Toronto. To make sure it stays that way in the short term, he got some solid trade protection. For the remainder of his existing two-year contract that concludes at the end of this season, Stolarz gets a full no-trade clause.

This is permitted thanks to an amendment in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement that allows clauses to be added to existing deals if they are included in some form on an extension. That shifts to a 16-team no-trade clause in year one of the extension, followed by a 10-team no-trade clause in years two and three, and a five-team no-trade clause in year four.

Stolarz is taking a risk but leaving some money on the table by getting some security. He’s never had a contract longer than two years beyond his entry-level contract. The Leafs, in some ways, are risking term on a 31-year-old goaltender who, despite excellent numbers over the last two years, has only played in a combined 61 regular-season games. In many ways, both sides were motivated to get something done, and the deal is seen as a win for both.

