'I Do Have A Date Circled': When Could Joseph Woll Return To The Maple Leafs' Lineup?

As Cayden Primeau stepped onto the ice for a drill at Toronto Maple Leafs practice on Monday, he fist-bumped a familiar face.

Joseph Woll, who's been away from the team on a personal leave of absence, joined the group for practice, his first full skate with the Maple Leafs since officially re-joining the club on Oct. 24. He, Primeau, and Anthony Stolarz were in net for Toronto's practice, two days after their overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres.

"Number one, it's great to have him back," Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said on Monday morning as the Maple Leafs, along with Woll, practiced on the Toronto Marlies' rink.

Toronto's GM said Woll has been on the ice on an "every other day basis" for the last couple of weeks. As for the plan with Woll, the Maple Leafs simply want to get him up and running.

Treliving noted that the 27-year-old is eligible to come off Toronto's long-term injured reserve list on Nov. 1, when the Maple Leafs will be in Philadelphia for a game against the Flyers. The expectation, however, is that he won't play right when he's eligible to return.

"We're going to just sort of take it day by day and integrate him in," Treliving said.

"It's probably not unreasonable to expect, once we get to that stage (of a return), of him going and playing some conditioning games with the Marlies, but it's really just, we're going to take our lead from Joe on how he's feeling on a daily basis and sort of getting up to speed. But it's great to have him back."

As Treliving said, Toronto isn't going to rush him back. However, the Maple Leafs GM does have a time in mind for Woll's return.

"I do have a date circled, but we'll have to see what it is. And so you have plans, and then you alter them based upon how things are going," Treliving added. "But certainly, Joe's a big part of our team, and it'll be good to have him back when he's back and playing, but we're not going to rush it. It'll happen when he's ready to go."

Woll participated in the entire practice with Toronto on Monday. He remained on the ice after the skate to get extra work in with Maple Leafs goaltending coach Curtis Sanford.

Report: Ex-Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan Joins NHL Hockey Ops

Shanahan is returning to work for the NHL in his first gig since his contract was not renewed by the Maple Leafs last summer.

When he'll speak publicly remains to be seen. The team also wants to give him space. When Woll's ready, Treliving said, he'll talk with the media. Nevertheless, the Woll's teammates were happy to have him back.

"It's great. Love Joe, a great young man, and it's awesome having him back," Morgan Rielly said.

Anthony Stolarz, who shared the net with Woll last season, beamed when asked about his fellow goaltender on Monday afternoon.

"It was awesome [having Woll back in practice]," he said.

"Just seeing his infectious smile and him coming in, just kind of catching up a little bit. For me, just seeing him back in the net, we were just talking how we miss our goalie hugs. So it was awesome to have him back, and it's good to see him again."

Latest stories:

How The Maple Leafs Utilized The Goaltender Exception To Rest Anthony Stolarz Against The Sabres

John Tavares' Overtime Winner For Maple Leafs Against Sabres Moves Him Closer To Historic Milestone

William Nylander Among Several Maple Leafs Who Are Game-Time Decisions Ahead of Sabres Rematch