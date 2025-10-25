William Nylander Among Several Maple Leafs Who Are Game-Time Decisions Ahead of Sabres Rematch

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have a couple of game-time decisions for the second half of a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres.

William Nylander, who left in the third period of Friday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres, is among the players labelled questionable. Morgan Rielly, however, is projected to return to Toronto's lineup after missing Friday's game due to an undisclosed injury.

"We've got a couple of (game-time decisions)," Berube said. "I think (Rielly) will be good to go, but still, we'll see after warmup."

Nylander took a cross-check to the left arm from Jason Zucker in the second half of the third period. The 29-year-old has had a couple of maintenance days this season already, but he's clearly playing through something.

The Swede has three goals and 11 assists in the first eight games of the season.

"If he's able to go, then he'll play," Berube said. "We'll see how he feels coming in here today."

Berube also hinted that Nick Robertson, a healthy scratch on Friday, will get back into the lineup. As for who'll come out for him, Berube didn't say. Robertson has yet to find the back of the net through seven games this season, after having a fiery pre-season.

"I got a fresh body there with Robby, so definitely [some lineup changes]," said Berube.

It's projected that Cayden Primeau will get his second start of the season, after Anthony Stolarz played in the first-half of the back-to-back.

The biggest news surrounding the team came on Friday afternoon, when they announced that Joseph Woll would be returning after a month away from the team due to personal reasons. Berube and a few other Maple Leafs expressed their excitement following their loss to Buffalo, and the head coach was asked about him again on Saturday afternoon.

"He was on the ice today, and it's great to have him back," Berube said. "He's excited to be back. We're excited too. It was great to see him on the ice today."

As for the plan for Woll, Berube said he'll let Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving explain it to the media. When that is, remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it's a positive to have Woll back, especially when Stolarz has played seven of the first eight games of the season.

After going on Toronto's long-term injured reserve on Thursday, Woll is eligible to return to the lineup on Nov. 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers. However, with him not having much of a training camp, it could be a bit longer before we see him in game action.

