'I Got Notice And Liked It Instantly': Why Dennis Hildeby Signed Unique Three-Year Contract With Maple Leafs

Dennis Hildeby is excited for the upcoming season after signing a rather unique three-year, $2.53 million extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The reason it’s an interesting deal? The first two years are a two-way contract, with Hildeby earning $841,667 in the NHL and $350,000 in the AHL in the first year (and $450,000 the next season), before it shifts into a one-way deal in the third year.

“I’m aware it’s a rare deal for a guy in my position,” Hildeby told reporters on Thursday afternoon. “I got notice that it was on the table and I liked it instantly. I thought it gave me three more years, as I said. I like it here, so I was very pleased with that.”

The 24-year-old goaltender is entering his third season with the Maple Leafs since coming over from Sweden in the spring of 2023. Hildeby finished his first year in Toronto with a .913 save percentage in 41 AHL games before putting up a .908 in 30 games with the Marlies last season.

He also hit a massive milestone early in the year, making his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs on Oct. 22 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He allowed six goals on 38 shots, with Toronto losing 6-2.

Hildeby played five more games with the Maple Leafs, winning three and returning to the Marlies with an .878 save percentage through six NHL appearances.

“It was kind of a rollercoaster of a season. A little bit up and down,” Hildeby said.

“There was a lot of new stuff I tried to implement into my game that maybe didn’t work out at first. I tried a lot of new stuff and kind of figured out my game more. This season is more about back to trying to take all this new stuff and make it come together into a way it works for me.”

Hildeby will enter this next season as the Maple Leafs’ third goaltender, behind Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. He’ll likely spend a lot of this year with the Marlies again, unless Toronto needs someone up in the NHL.

The Jarfalla, Sweden-born netminder had a down year last year, in terms of statistics (though he was an AHL All-Star), but as he said, he’s looking forward to a new season where he’ll again try to show the Maple Leafs what the future could look like with him in net.

“I’m super excited about camp to get going here and try and prove myself and see where it goes from there.”

