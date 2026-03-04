'I Heard Like Everybody Else': Nicolas Roy Addresses Oilers Trade Rumors, Focus Remains With Maple Leafs

With the March 6 deadline approaching, the Maple Leafs Have Decisions To Make On Their Center's Furure
NEWARK, N.J. — It’s that time of year when trade rumors and speculation have been heating up around the NHL. One of the Toronto Maple Leafs mentioned as a possible trade piece is forward Nic Roy.
Speculation is swirling that a team like the Edmonton Oilers could be interested in a third-line center like Roy, and the Leafs forward has heard the noise.
“I saw the rumor like everybody else, but I mean, rumors are just rumors until they come true,” Roy said following his team’s morning skate against the New Jersey Devils. “I wasn’t expecting to be traded last summer and never heard any rumors, and then it happened. And sometimes you hear rumors and it doesn’t happen. So, yeah, I heard like everybody else.”
The Maple Leafs acquired Roy in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 30, completing a sign-and-trade involving forward Mitch Marner. It hasn’t been a banner season for Roy, who has recorded five goals and 15 assists in 58 games. However, he isn’t the only newcomer to struggle; other forwards Matias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua have also experienced growing pains as first-year Leafs.
Despite the slow start, Roy is trying not to place too much stock in the chatter, even if it can be flattering that he possesses the experience to help a contending team.
“Yeah, in that sense, obviously, I have a lot of playoff experience playing in Vegas for a while,” Roy admitted. “But I’m just trying to focus on tonight. I’m playing for the Leafs now and I want to be here.”
“I know that his production is not where he wants it to be, and we would like it a little higher too, but it’s not from lack of doing things right,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said. “He’s had some real good opportunities to score and it hasn’t gone in. But overall, we’re pretty happy with his game. He’s done a good job killing penalties and being used in different situations for us throughout the year.”
Berube noted that he does not plan on resting any players for trade-related reasons when they take on the Devils Wednesday. However, at this time of year, that status could change with a single phone call.