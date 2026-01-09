'It's A Little Too Embarrassing': Why Easton Cowan Was Summoned To Dance In Maple Leafs' Dressing Room After OT Winner Against Flyers

Move over "Come On Eileen," there's a new Toronto Maple Leafs win song in town... For now.

Moments after Easton Cowan iced the game against the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime on Thursday, the song "Hide Away" by Daya was blasting in the Maple Leafs' dressing room. Before Cowan walked out to speak with reporters, you could hear a raucous in the room, with the players' laughter overpowering the speaker playing the music.

What was going on?

"A little dance," Cowan smiled. "I'm not going to say the meaning, it's a little too embarrassing, so we'll move on."

The dance, which had plenty of Maple Leafs cheering on Cowan, is from an old TikTok that was posted while in the OHL with the London Knights. The video shows the song, "Hide Away," playing with Cowan and then-Knights teammates Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk each dancing to it.

This just had to happen after Cowan won a tight game for the Maple Leafs in overtime.

A couple of interesting tidbits: Barkey and Cowan, who were teammates for several years with the Knights, were facing off against each other for the first time in the NHL. Safe to say Cowan got the first laugh.

Also, Scott Laughton, who was returning to Philadelphia for the first time since being traded last spring (he was injured the first time Toronto rolled into town), scored the game-tying goal, which forced overtime.

He was also part of the reason Cowan danced in the dressing room after the win. In a post-game interview with TSN's Claire Hanna, you can see several Maple Leafs sticking their head out of the dressing room, waiting for Cowan.

BarDown on Instagram: "Morgan Rielly and some of the Leafs video-bombed Easton Cowan’s post-game presser after their OT win in Philadelphia 😂"

2,702 likes, 19 comments - bardown on January 8, 2026: "Morgan Rielly and some of the Leafs video-bombed Easton Cowan’s post-game presser after their OT win in Philadelphia 😂".

"I might've (hauled him back into the locker room)," Laughton grinned. "I think it's the first mid-interview that he stopped and came into the room for a quick (dance)."

And, of course, several of his teammates commented on his dance moves.

"He really knows what he's doing," chuckled Dennis Hildeby, who stopped 22 of 23 shots for his fourth win of the season.

"He's got great rhythm," added Laughton.

The number one sentiment that was shared about Cowan: how great a teammate he has been since arriving at training camp in mid-September.

"He's been awesome. I think having that young energy around is fantastic," Brandon Carlo said after the win on Thursday night.

"He was in here dancing after the game, so we all love to see that. But you want guys like that to continue to build their confidence and make those plays. He's a very special player; it's fun to compete against him in practice. He's very smooth, great with the puck, and that was great to see; it put a smile on all our faces seeing him score that last one."

The overtime-winner against the Flyers was Cowan's sixth goal (and 13th point) through 32 games this season. It was the first game-winning goal of his NHL career.

"I thought he was having a really good game," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said. "I wanted to use him in OT. I thought he was on top of things all night, making strong plays, skating well.

"He was going to be in the picture in 3-on-3, and he ended up getting it done."