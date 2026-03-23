'It's An Occupational Hazard': Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz Ready To Go Days After Taking Puck In Neck During Warmups

Anthony Stolarz is "good to go" after leaving Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators during warmups after taking a puck to the neck from Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander.
The 32-year-old was back on the ice at Maple Leafs practice on Monday, with a neck protector strapped to his goalie mask. Stolarz and Joseph Woll commanded the two nets, while Dennis Hildeby, who was called up on an emergency basis, didn't skate after playing with the Toronto Marlies a day earlier.
"I'm fine," Stolarz said on Monday after practice. "It was just a shot that came up high and just kind of stung. And I just kind of lost my wind there for a second, and there was a little swelling and whatnot."
Moments after exiting the ice during warmups in Ottawa, the Senators' medical staff determined that it would be best if Stolarz went to the hospital to undergo further evaluation.
"Just did a quick scan just to make sure that there was no damaged blood vessels or anything. So I did that, everything checked out," Stolarz said, "and I was able to travel back with the team."
Stolarz admitted he was in shock after taking the Nylander shot to the neck. And while smiling, he also called it an occupational hazard.
"It's something that happens," he continued. "You get pucks coming at you anywhere from 70 to 100 miles an hour. They're going to catch you in a bad spot once in a while...
"I just kind of seized up. And like I said, it was just a little difficult to breathe and talk. But after about 30, 40 minutes, it all kind of started coming back to me."
Does Nylander owe him a dinner after catching him up high?
"No, no. I told him it happens," Stolarz said.
"I mean, what? It's been 160 games I've had Willy through the last two years. And, you know, watching him every game, he always goes in the same spot. He always shoots that glove area. And, you know, this one, it was just a riser. Like I said, it's something that happens...
"I'm sure it'll happen again, whether it's him or someone else. Like I said, it's an occupational hazard being a goalie, and just something you start to deal with. I think (Auston Matthews) said, 'Next time, just keep your chin tucked,' So, I'll keep that in mind for next time."
Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube isn't sure whether Stolarz will get the first or second half of the back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers.
Nevertheless, Stolarz is chomping at the bit to get going again.
He's played in six of Toronto's 14 games since the Olympic break concluded (he has a .921 save percentage in that span). But he's only played twice since Mar. 4, which was 10 games ago.
"I'm a pretty easygoing guy," Stolarz said when asked if he's surprised with his lack of playing time as of late. "I mean, I'm obviously competitive. But, at this juncture, you just kind of roll with the punches. I've been a backup. I've been a starter in this league. So, my mindset every day is the same.
"Just come in, compete, work hard, push my other goalie partner and obviously push the guys who are shooting on you every day. I mean, I don't make those decisions. But I feel good where I'm at. Obviously, I was supposed to play the other day. It was unfortunate. But, my last couple of starts here, I feel good. And for me, it's just about that consistency and finishing the year strong here."
Stolarz has appeared in just 22 games for the Maple Leafs this season due to an upper-body injury that forced him out for two months, from November to January. During his time in the lineup, Stolarz has eight wins and an .894 save percentage.
The goaltender's four-year, $15 million contract with the Maple Leafs kicks in next season.