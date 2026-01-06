'It Was Between Florida And Toronto': Panthers' Brad Marchand Reveals Signing With Maple Leafs Was Possibility If He Hit Free Agency

In an alternate universe, Brad Marchand could be a Toronto Maple Leaf.

Last summer, it didn't appear possible that Marchand, who just helped the Panthers win their second Stanley Cup in a row, would return due to how close Florida was to the salary cap. But somehow, Panthers general manager Bill Zito made it work, inking Marchand to a six-year, $31.5 million contract on July 1.

Ahead of the Panthers' matchup against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Marchand revealed that it was between "Florida and Toronto of where I was going to go" in free agency, before adding he didn't think it'd be possible to return to the Panthers due to cap restraints.

"I never thought it was going to be possible to re-sign with Florida, I really didn't. Just with the guys we had up and stuff like that," Marchand continued, "but once the opportunity came up to sign here, it was kind of no question that's where I wanted to be. But just with where we were, I didn't think it was going to be able to happen."

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Maple Leafs had an offer waiting for Marchand if he hit the open market on July 1, but ultimately, winning a Stanley Cup altered those potential plans.

Marchand admitted the Maple Leafs are playing better now, compared to how they've played in recent years, adding, "It's unfortunate the fans ran (Mitch) Marner out of town."

The 37-year-old continued, "I mean, that's a huge impact for their group. You know, he's a point-of-game player. Like, that hurts. But, yeah, I mean, they're a great team, great organization."

This is the second time the Panthers have faced the Maple Leafs this season. It is, though, Marchand's first game back in Toronto since he made comments about the Maple Leafs after Florida eliminated them in the playoffs last spring.

'I Grew Up A Leafs Fan': Panthers': Brad Marchand Owns Toronto Again, But Doesn't Believe Fans' Pressure Is Justified

Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones shook his head, agreeing with Brad Marchand after the veteran forward, who's now ousted the Toronto Maple Leafs from the playoffs on five separate occasions, <a href="https://www.nhl.com/panthers/video/fla-at-tor-jones-marchand-postgame-6373044656112">said the fans beat the pressure into this team</a>.

"So when you actually look at that, and then you see the pressure that Toronto faces, and everyone's talking about whatever the 20 or 30-year build up, I don't know what it is, but you see the fans and the way they're talking, like, they just beat the pressure into this team, and it's got to be tough on those guys to walk through the rink every day and not feel that," Marchand said, adding he was a Maple Leafs fan growing up.

"I mean, you see the way the fans treat them at the end, like, how do you not feel that every single day? And when you go through big games, you realize which are actually big games and which are just big moments."

The Halifax, Nova Scotia-born forward is off to a great start this season, scoring 23 goals and 23 assists through 40 games this season. Not only that, but Marchand is also headed to the Winter Olympics with Team Canada in February.

Safe to say, Father Time hasn't caught up with him yet on the ice. It might not ever catch up with him off the ice with his great quotes, either.