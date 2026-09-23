'It's Driving Too': Jack Roslovic Believes He's More Than 'A Complimentary Player' On Maple Leafs' Top Line

Jack Roslovic has an important role, sharing the first line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, along with first-unit power-play responsibility. He's been looked at as a complementary player, but he doesn't view it that way anymore.
Jack Roslovic has been given a heavy role to kick off training camp in his first season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The 29-year-old has been placed on the right wing of Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies for Toronto's top line. And in addition to that placement on the roster, he's also getting reps on the team's top power-play unit in the bumper position, over the likes of Gavin McKenna and Matthew Knies.
The expectation to perform with such elite players isn't lost on Roslovic, and while he's been looked at as a complementary player for a large portion of his career, he doesn't see it that way. At least, not anymore.
"You know, in the past I've said being more of a complementary player, but as I've gotten older and, obviously, a relationship with Auston, it's driving too," Roslovic said after the Leafs' optional skate on Wednesday morning, ahead of their second pre-season game at home against the Ottawa Senators.
"Really trying to help everyone elevate and, like I said, trying to be more than just a guy that complements guys, really trying to push and trying to produce and play defensively and be a good winger."
To this point, Roslovic's previous relationship with Matthews from their junior career with USA Hockey’s NTDP has been referenced several times. They had an opportunity together for the first time in a game on Saturday at home against the Montreal Canadiens in the first pre-season fixture of the campaign.
The Maple Leafs were defeated 4-1 in that contest at Scotiabank Arena, with the lone goal coming from defenseman Darren Raddysh on the power play. At even strength, that top line had small moments, but plenty of room to improve.
"It was good, Roslovic said. "I think obviously there's some rust to shake off, but I've mentioned before, it's the communication. The quicker you kind of nip it in the bud, the better it's going to be going forward. So just keep on trying to build, keep on trying to have an open dialogue, and let everything else figure itself out."
Toronto's head coach, Jim Hiller, admitted on Wednesday morning that he wants to see more from that line against the Senators.
"I'd like to see a little more, to be honest with you," he said. "I didn't think, you know, Auston was really dangerous off the rush. We talked about that. That was clear. I didn't think they spent enough time creating in the O-zone, which they need to do.
"If you're going to play up there on the top line, you've got to create O-zone time as well. You can't just be a rush line. So you have to have both elements. And I think the line, as it's structured, should. So I'm looking for them to be better tonight, as three."
And if Hiller doesn't like what he sees, he admitted himself that he's been known to change up lines pretty quickly.
"I think I've been known to move things around quite a bit and pretty quickly," Hiller said. "But if you ask me right now, I'm nice and patient. But again, there's responsibilities, and not everybody's going as well as they need to be on each given night. And that doesn't mean the same group doesn't get back together the next game. But if we have some guys going and some guys not, then I'm pretty quick to shift those around."
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