Jack Campbell Retires As Former Maple Leafs Goalie Transitions Into New Career As A Life Coach

His highest points as a player came in Toronto. Acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in February 2020, Campbell arrived as a backup and quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff and the fan base. The 2020-21 season produced one of the more memorable stretches in recent Maple Leafs goaltending history. Campbell opened the year with an 11-0-0 record, setting a franchise mark for the most consecutive wins by a goaltender to start a season. That run helped stabilize the team during a condensed schedule and announced him as a legitimate starter. The following year he appeared in the NHL All-Star Game and posted 31 wins in 49 appearances, solidifying his status as a fan favourite affectionately known as “Soupy.” The connection with Leafs Nation was genuine. Campbell’s openness, competitiveness, and personality made him more than just a reliable netminder during a period when the team was searching for consistency in goal.