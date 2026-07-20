Jack Campbell Retires As Former Maple Leafs Goalie Transitions Into New Career As A Life Coach

Jack Campbell is on a new path, effectively ending his time as a professional goaltender.
Former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell took to Instragam on Sunday to open up about the next chapter of his life after more than a decade in professional hockey, a message that effectively served as his retirement announcement from the NHL.
In the post, Campbell reflected on the journey that took him from a highly touted first-round pick to an NHL All-Star and, eventually, to a place where stepping away from the crease felt like the right decision. The tone was measured and grateful rather than dramatic. He spoke about closing one book and beginning another, emphasizing growth, perspective, and a desire to move forward with purpose beyond the ice as a life coach.
Campbell’s path was never linear. Long before the bright lights of Toronto or the pressure of a big free-agent contract in Edmonton, he publicly discussed the challenges of the pressure he had put on himself early career. As a high draft selection by the Dallas Stars in 2010, the expectations weighed heavily. He has spoken in the past about periods of deep self-doubt, anxiety, and the sense that he was failing not just as a player but as a person.
Those struggles resurfaced later, most notably when he entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in the fall of 2024 while under contract with the Detroit Red Wings organization. The program, which supports players dealing with mental health issues among other challenges, marked a clear prioritization of his well-being over continued on-ice performance. Campbell has since referenced therapy, yoga, meditation, and other personal work as part of rebuilding himself away from the daily grind of professional hockey.
His highest points as a player came in Toronto. Acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in February 2020, Campbell arrived as a backup and quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff and the fan base. The 2020-21 season produced one of the more memorable stretches in recent Maple Leafs goaltending history. Campbell opened the year with an 11-0-0 record, setting a franchise mark for the most consecutive wins by a goaltender to start a season. That run helped stabilize the team during a condensed schedule and announced him as a legitimate starter. The following year he appeared in the NHL All-Star Game and posted 31 wins in 49 appearances, solidifying his status as a fan favourite affectionately known as “Soupy.” The connection with Leafs Nation was genuine. Campbell’s openness, competitiveness, and personality made him more than just a reliable netminder during a period when the team was searching for consistency in goal.
Those two seasons represented the peak. In the summer of 2022, Campbell signed a five-year, $25-million contract with the Edmonton Oilers, a deal that reflected both his performance in Toronto and the market’s belief that he could be a long-term No. 1. The transition proved difficult. Campbell struggled with consistency and the elevated expectations that came with a contending roster and a significant financial commitment. After a rough first season and limited NHL action the next year, the Oilers bought out the remaining three years of the contract in June 2024. He signed a one-year deal with Detroit shortly afterward and spent the majority of his time with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League before focusing fully on his personal health.
Now, with the Instagram message serving as a quiet but clear bookend, Campbell is stepping into his new life as an executive and identity coach, drawing on the same experiences that once threatened to derail him. For a player who spent so much of his career battling the mental side of the game as hard as the physical one, the next chapter appears focused on helping others navigate similar pressures.
Leafs fans who watched him during those standout seasons will remember the smile, the compete level, and the way he seemed to embrace the city. Campbell’s story was never only about stops and starts. It was about resilience, honesty, and the long process of figuring out who he was beyond the crease. That process, it seems, is still ongoing.
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