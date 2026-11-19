Toronto Maple Leafs
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David Banks-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 3:54 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 3:54 PM
Updated Nov 19, 2026 4:51 PM
Hinting at making changes after their loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller has shuffled up his lineup ahead of their games against the Los Angeles Kings.
After suffering their seventh straight loss against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller hinted at making notable changes to the team's lineup going into Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings. That also marks Toronto's bench boss meeting his old club for the first time.
At Thursday's morning skate, there were multiple adjustments to the lineup, as Hiller looks to shake up his team to get out of this lengthy losing streak.
Starting with the goaltenders, Anthony Stolarz was in the home net for morning skate, suggesting that he is the starting goalie against the Kings.
This would give Stolarz his third start in four games for the Leafs. He has a 2.69 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in nine games this season, with a 5-4-0 record.
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The defense pairings saw some slight changes from the last game. Morgan Rielly was paired with Troy Stecher, but today he was slotted alongside Chris Tanev, putting Stecher with Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
The forward lines saw plenty of change, with all the movement happening in the middle six. Toronto's first line of Easton Cowan, Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic remains the same, and so does the fourth line of Brandon Duhaime, Teddy Blueger and Zack MacEwen.
Beyond that, John Tavares still appears to be the team's second-line center, with Nick Paul on his left and Gavin McKenna on his right.
"You want to step up to the challenge, and hopefully, you can pull through," McKenna said about his elevated role tonight. "And tonight, just looking to work hard, be simple, and hopefully, pot a few.
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"They both work, and I think with Pauly being a big body, good net front presence, and then with John being that playmaker, hard worker in the corners, and then me, I can kind of try and find those soft spots where I can get the puck," he said of his linemates at morning skate. "I think the three of us can do some damage out there, and hopefully we can carry momentum for our team," he added.
That left the third line with Ryan Tverberg, William Nylander, and Dakota Joshua, with Tverberg taking reps down the middle. With Nylander dropping lower in the lineup, what does Hiller expect from him on Thursday?
"I mean, what I always hope to see from Willy," he said. "Just skating, handling the puck, taking people on, being a threat offensively. That's what we're looking for."
The Maple Leafs also saw some change with their power-play units.
The top unit almost remained the same, minus Roslovic, who was replaced by McKenna. The Leafs' rookie was positioned close to the net, with Tavares in the bumper position, and the rest of the unit was the usual setup.
"There's a lot of skill out there," McKenna said There's a lot of talent, and you know everyone can play with the puck on their stick. So for me, it's just trying to make a simple play. And especially being a net front, you want to make sure that if there's a loose puck, you're first there and winning battles for your guys."
Power-play unit No. 2 was the usual spread with Rielly, Ekman-Larsson, Paul and Cowan, but now with Roslovic.
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