John Chayka Responds To Report Questioning Auston Matthews' Future With Maple Leafs

"He's the captain, it's his room. He's been through the ups and downs of this market. Obviously, Mats (Sundin) has a unique perspective to share as well, and I'm sure there'll be some good back and forth in that regard. But I totally understand the perspective of, you only have so many years as a player, and it goes by quick. And you want to make sure that you feel fully aligned and gauged in what's going on, and I have no problem having those conversations, sharing our thoughts, learning, seeing if there's a shared, common vision, and charting a path forward."