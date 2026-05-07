John Chayka Responds To Report Questioning Auston Matthews' Future With Maple Leafs
The Athletic's Chris Johnston reported on Tuesday that Matthews is unsure if he'll return to the Maple Leafs in the fall.
Brand new Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has given his thoughts on the future of captain Auston Matthews.
On Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reported that Matthews, who has two years remaining on his contract with Toronto, isn't sure if he'll return to the city this fall, likely because of where the team appears to be headed.
One day later, after the Maple Leafs secured the number-one selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, Chayka appeared on TSN's OverDrive and was asked if that was his understanding of where Matthews was at.
"That's not my understanding," he replied.
"I think Auston has invested his entire career, and what the next decade of his career looks like, I think it's important that he feels a connectivity, an alignment. He has a similar vision and passion that we do, and so we'll have those conversations and get together and share notes. And honestly, I want to be a good listener.
"He's the captain, it's his room. He's been through the ups and downs of this market. Obviously, Mats (Sundin) has a unique perspective to share as well, and I'm sure there'll be some good back and forth in that regard. But I totally understand the perspective of, you only have so many years as a player, and it goes by quick. And you want to make sure that you feel fully aligned and gauged in what's going on, and I have no problem having those conversations, sharing our thoughts, learning, seeing if there's a shared, common vision, and charting a path forward."
Matthews is currently rehabbing after he underwent surgery on a Grade 3 MCL tear in mid-March following a knee-on-knee collision with Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas.
The 28-year-old spoke with reporters at the Maple Leafs' end-of-season media availability, and when questioned about his future with the team, Matthews said, "I can’t predict the future."
Matthews has a full no-movement clause for the remainder of his deal with the Maple Leafs, meaning he has most of the leverage when it comes to a potential trade. He gets to decide where he goes if there are any moves on the table.
But have things changed, at least a bit, with Toronto having the chance to select a franchise-altering player in Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg? It's possible, but Matthews will likely need to see more changes than that before he makes his decision.
Chayka's reputation with fellow NHL GMs
The most-watched segment from Monday's press conference unveiling Chayka as GM and Mats Sundin as the Maple Leafs' senior executive advisor, hockey operations, was no doubt the question Steve Simmons of Postmedia posed to MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley.
"In the past, say, three to four days, I have been in contact with about 20 people who work in the National Hockey League, many of them prominent names that we would all know," Simmons said.
"And of the 20 people I spoke to, one was supportive of John's hiring. The other 19 thought it was a sham, to be perfectly honest. Words were used like con-artist, liar, salesman. How did you come to a different conclusion than I was able to come to in a very short time?"
Pelley replied, "I must have talked to different people."
"That's it?" Simmons asked. "Because the hockey world today is astounded by this announcement."
"OK," Pelley responded. "We've conducted due diligence, and it was a deep due diligence. There was a thorough process, and I'm quite happy with where we have landed."
Chayka, on OverDrive, was asked how he thinks his relationship is with the other 31 NHL teams' GMs.
"I think from my side, I would say the folks that I know, which is a large majority, I think I have pretty good relationships with. And I would just point to my history of making transactions," Chayka said.
"We made quite a few in Arizona as we were trying to move that team around and get it into a competitive position. I think the main theme is that whenever you're trying to make a deal or create a transaction, that there's two sides to the equation, and you're trying to understand what they're trying to accomplish. You're trying to accomplish something for your club as well.
"By no means am I looking to make friends or anything like that, I'm trying to do the best thing in the interest of the Toronto Maple Leafs, that's my loyalties, and that's where that lies. For Edward Rogers and Keith Pelley and the whole staff, that's my focus. But at the same time, I think in order to get transactions done consistently, you have to be honest and forthright and direct in your dealings. And like I said, historically I've been able to do that."
Chayka also said in the interview that he met with the team's scouting staff on Wednesday ahead of the NHL Draft next month. He noted that while he has a role in the selection process, it will be collaborative throughout the entire draft.
"The first overall pick is an organizational pick," Chayka said. "It's an important one to get right, and we'll dig in and I'll be a part of that process. But I would say, honestly, my part is a part of it. At the end of the day, though, it will be on my record and I own that. But at the same time, that's why you have to have a good staff and empower them to do a good job."