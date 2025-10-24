Report: Ex-Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan Joins NHL Hockey Ops

It looks like former Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan has found a new hockey gig, reportedly joining the NHL’s hockey operations department, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

On the Thursday edition of TSN’s Insider Trading, Dreger revealed Shanahan's role .

“He’ll attend general manager meetings, board meetings, no question about that, in an advisory capacity, another experienced voice as part of that process,” Dreger said. “I also believe he’s following a path that Ken Holland went down not that long ago on his way to becoming the general manager of the Los Angeles Kings.”

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qyv9MoSNeGI&t=2122s">said Thursday was difficult</a> when Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment announced that they would not renew team president Brendan Shanahan's contract.

In some ways, this is a full-circle moment for Shanahan. Before joining the Maple Leafs in 2014 as team president, Shanahan worked in the NHL offices, most notably as head of the much-maligned Department of Player Safety.

The Leafs did not renew Shanahan's contract, electing to part ways with the three-time Stanley Cup winner. The club never directly replaced the position; instead, current General Manager Brad Treliving reports directly to Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment boss Keith Pelley, who joined the organization one year prior.

Shanahan was praised for the operational improvements he made to the club. Highlights include restoring relationships with alumni, converting all honored numbers into retired numbers, and creating Legends Row.

However, during the executive’s 11-year tenure, the team only won two playoff rounds.

