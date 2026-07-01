Maple Leafs 2026 NHL Free Agency Buzz Live Tracker
An updated blog on all of the chatter surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs on what is expected to be the busiest day of the year.
It's free agency day where it's expected to be busy around the NHL and the Toronto Maple Leafs are no exception.
Keep it here for the latest chatter surrounding the Leafs for when free agency opens up at noon.
Maple Leafs reportedly adding Duhaime, too
2:44 p.m. ET — The Maple Leafs have been busy filling out their bottom-six forward group.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman the Leafs are adding Brandon Duhaime.
Duhaime had four goals and five assists with the Washington Capitals last season. He averaged approximately 11 minutes of ice time per game and was an everyday fourth-liner with the club. Has played in all 82 games for the club in each of the last two seasons. He has a physical edge at 6-foot-2 and can be used on the penalty kill. He averaged two hits a game and could be a good energy-line fit.
Maple Leafs signing Bleuger for two years at $2.5 AAV
2:29 p.m. ET — Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports the Leafs are signing forward Teddy Bleuger for two years at $2.5 million per season.
Blueger had nine goals and eight assists in 35 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season. When available he was a third-line center that was heavily relied on for defensive usage and special teams.
He was injured for most of last season. but was useful when available. Along with the addition of Sissons earlier in the day, you have to wonder if the Leafs are preparing to be without Max Domi. The forward's status will be updated at training camp following complications due to back surgery.
Maple Leafs land Sissons for two years at $4.25 million AAV
2:15 p.m. ET: The Maple Leafs continue to add to their forward group, adding Colton Sissons to a two-year deal worth $4.25 million.
Reports: Sergei Bobrovsky signing three-year deal with Maple Leafs worth $7 million per season
2 p.m. ET — According to multiple reports, the Toronto Maple Leafs have upgraded their goaltending situation.
ESPN's Kevin Weekes was the first to report Sergei Bobrovsky signing a three-year deal.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman added that Bobrovsky's contract is worth $7 million per year for the 37-year-old.
In Bobrovsky, the Leafs get:
A two-time Stanley Cup Champion (2024, 2025): He anchored the Florida Panthers to back-to-back championships, solidifying his legacy as an elite big-game goaltender.
A two-time Vezina Trophy Winner (2012–13, 2016–17): Won both during his tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets, making him one of only a handful of active goalies with multiple Vezina Trophies.
Bobrovsky was 27–23–1 and posted an .877 save percentage. Bobrovsky immediately improves Toronto's goaltending. He's reunited with Anthony Stolarz. Both won a Cup together in Florida in 2024.
Bobrovsky To Toronto Imminent?
1:56 p.m. ET — Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman suggests that Bobrovski's arrival in Toronto is imminent.
Werenski trade talk cooling?
1:35 p.m. ET — Perhaps a Zach Werenski trade will not be happening on July 1.'
According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Werenski, his agent Judd Moldaver and Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell all spoke in an effort to clear the air and talk things down.
Sounds like nothing is going to happen imminent, but if the Leafs make a big swing, things can change in an instant.
Maccelli Finds New Home With the New York Islanders
1:24 p.m. ET — After one season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Matias Maccelli has found a new home in the Metropolitan Division.
According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Maccelli is signing a one-year deal worth $2.25 million.
The Maple Leafs elected to not qualify Maccelli on June 29, making him an unrestricted free agent. His qualifying offer was set at $4.1 million.
The 25-year-old Maccelli had 14 goals and 25 assists in 71 games last season. He spent stretches with the club as a healthy scratch.
The Leafs acquird Maccelli last summer from the Utah Mammoth for a third-round draft pick in 2027.
Jack Roslovic is reportedly joining the Maple Leafs on a two-year deal worth $4 million AAV
1:03 p.m. ET — Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports Jack Roslovic is signing with the Leafs.
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Roslovic is joining Toronto on a two-year deal worth $4 million AAV.
The Maple Leafs were reportedly interested in adding Roslovic as a free agent last season but couldn't agree on salary and term. He ended up signing with the Edmonton Oilers.
He scored 21 goals and 15 assists in 69 games with the Oilers last season. The Leafs get someone who can put the puck in the net.
Leafs and Sissons Talking
12:22 p.m. ET — Per TSN's Darren Dreger, the Toronto Maple Leafs are engaging in talks with free agent forward Colton Sissons, but nothing is done yet.
The 32-year-old played in a bottom-six center role with the Vegas Golden Knights last season. His cap hit last season was $2,857,143.
End Of The Nick Robertson Era In Toronto
11:04 a.m. ET — Just two days removed from the Toronto Maple Leafs tendering Nick Robertson a qualifying offer to retain his rights, comes word that the club has moved him to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round draft pick
Robertson goes to Pittsburgh, where he will be reunited with former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas.
The 24-year-old has 16 goals and 16 assists in 78 games with the Leafs in 2026.
Werenski chatter
The Maple Leafs are making a play to try to acquire defenseman Zach Werenski. TSN's Darren Dreger was a guest on First Up with Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo, saying chatter between the two clubs has NOT included forward Matthew Knies, who himself has been the subject of much trade speculation.
10:26 a.m. ET, Dreger clarified his comments on Werenski.
What about Bob?
There has been a lot of chatter surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Sergei Bobrovski. The former Florida Panthers goalie is expected to hit the market at noon. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, a last-ditch effort from the Panthers to keep him fell apart after Bobrovski asked for $21 million over three years.
Is that the right price for Toronto? Time will tell.
Bobrovsky Scotiabank Arena Photo Was Real
Hockey Insider Frank Seravalli feels a union between the Leafs and Bobrovsky is inevitable. There was a picture going around a few weeks ago that showed Bobrovsky on the jumbotron at Scotiabank Arena. Seravalli was a guest on The Fan Morning Show on Wednesday and said the photo was real.
"I've confirmed that was real," Seravalli said. "This Bobrovsky thing was a 'hey, get this ready in case he's coming and we can pitch him in person, it was one of those situations. This didn't mean in the moment that it was locked in, but there were planning to be pursuing him."
Updated regularly...
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