Maple Leafs Targets For 2026 NHL Free Agency

With that, Roslovic would be a much cheaper option to inject into the Leafs' forward group, and also a younger player, as a 29-year-old. In this past year with the Edmonton Oilers, in which he signed a one-year contract in the 2025 off-season, he scored 22 goals and 36 points in 69 contests. That's about a 43-point pace in a full 82-game season, or in the case of the 2026-27 campaign and onward, about a 44-point pace.