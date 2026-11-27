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Maple Leafs' Aatu Raty Explains His Passion Behind His Faceoff Ability, And Olli Jokinen's Special Lessons
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 12:01 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 12:01 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs center Aatu Raty is a faceoff specialist. But what makes him so good at winning draws, and who showed him the secret recipe?
Aatu Raty made his Toronto Maple Leafs debut against the New York Islanders, the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2021 draft. He didn't score any points, but he fit right in and was on the ice for Toronto's first goal of the game.
He also showcased his special ability in the faceoff dot, winning 10 of 13 draws at 76.9 percent. However, his ability to win draws wasn't new when he arrived in Toronto in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks in mid-October.
In fact, in the 2025-26 season with the Canucks, Raty had the fourth-best faceoff percentage in the NHL, among players to take at least 700 draws. In 66 appearances, he won faceoffs at a 60.5 percent rate. Only J.T. Miller, Jonathan Toews and Claude Giroux had a better rate than him.
After practice on Thursday, Raty explained how he's gotten so good at faceoffs.
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"Yeah, it's worked on a bunch," he said. "I mean, I think that it's something I'm really passionate about, love working on, love scouting the opponent. And, yeah, it's been a skill of mine for a while."
While Raty is very comfortable taking faceoffs and comes out on top more often than not, he'll be going up against a very strong faceoff opponent in the Boston Bruins on Friday. However, he already knows the challenge coming up because he pays close attention to the rest of the league and scouts the opposition.
"Yeah, they have a really good faceoff team," Raty said of the Bruins. "In my mind, I try to think before how they're coming, like if I want to block the stick or if I want to do something else. I do a lot of scouting. It's not often I change anything up, but I just like to know what they do and see if there's anything crazy that stands out. But it's more just focusing on my thing, too."
Raty's assessment of the Bruins being a good faceoff team is correct. They are the second-best team in the NHL in faceoff percentage at 55.7 percent. Elias Lindholm leads the way with a 62.1 percent rate this season, followed by Mark Kastelic's 61.8 percent. Boston's second- and third-line centers Pavel Zacha and Fraser Minten are also winning faceoffs at over a 50 percent rate.
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As passionate as he is about winning draws, is there anyone in particular that he models his game after in the faceoff circle?
"I always try to keep my eye on everybody who's on the top 10 and kind of see what they do," he said. "But there's so many guys that have one good thing. Maybe they've got a really good forehand or their strong side or whatever they do in the tie-up. I think actually playing against Pageau last game. When I was with the Islanders, he helped me a lot. Took some draws with him, and he kind of showed me a couple of things."
An aspect that sets Raty's ability to win draws apart from other players in the league is when he switches hands. He's a left-handed center, but sometimes, usually taking a faceoff on the right side of the ice, he'll switch hands to take the draw like a right-handed player.
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He explained when and how he learned that unique technique, coming from his time with former NHLer Olli Jokinen. He coached Raty for one season in 2020-21 with HIFK in Finland's Liiga.
"My last year in Finland, head coach Olli Jokinen played a long career in the NHL," Raty said. "He was doing that, and he wanted every center to try it out, just kind of see how it feels. And it took a while in practice to get comfortable, get the coordination on the other side of the body. But, yeah, once it got good, it helped me a lot. I think before that I was quite average. And then I think that year went on from around 50 to like 55 (percent), and then just kept building."
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