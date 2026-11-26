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“I Don’t Agree With It’: William Nylander’s Demotion To PP2 Would Make Sense If Jim Hiller Was Forthcoming about the Real Reason For It
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 7:41 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 7:41 PM
William Nylander and Jim Hiller are clearly not on the same page about the player's demotion, but Hiller's messaging about it afterwards makes no sense.
BOSTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander feels that a turnover he committed against the Columbus Blue Jackets has led to his demotion to the second power-play unit.
“I think it was supposed to happen last game, but (I) didn’t really pick up on it,” Nylander said of the move down. “I guess. We’ll see how long he keeps it like that for.”
Nylander alluded to a “mistake” he made against the Blue Jackets on Saturday as the reason for the change, which was supposed to take effect in the club’s 4-2 win over the New York Islanders on Monday. The “mistake” was a costly turnover late in the third period, when his attempt to clear the puck out of the defensive zone was intercepted by former Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies, who tied the game 3-3. Columbus went on to win 4-3.
Toronto had one power-play opportunity against the Islanders on Monday, and Easton Cowan moved up to the first unit in place of Nylander.
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“I told him I didn’t agree with it, but that’s okay,” Nylander said of the decision.
With Kirill Marchenko set to return to the lineup after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury, the forward will replace Nylander (or, in some ways, Cowan) on the first power-play unit.
Nylander is in the midst of an eight-game goal drought, but that’s hardly anything new for him. What is really interesting, though, is the difference in messaging from Nylander and head coach Jim Hiller on the topic.
After initially being demoted to the third line, Nylander’s move down to the second power-play unit is clearly an attempt to send a message to one of the team’s star players.
Will it spark Nylander?
“I don’t really know. I don’t think I need a spark,” Nylander said. “I’m trying to play my best every night. I don’t think that they’re -- it’s not like my mindset is off. So, I don’t know. I don’t know.”
But what is really bizarre is that when Hiller was asked about the decision, he refused to dodged it saying there's lots of reasons but rather focused on what he can do on the second unit.
“Well, we think we got some balance with two (power-play units),” Hiller said. “I think Willy can become a little more of a focal point maybe on that other group. It runs through him a little bit more. The other side have been running through Auston (Matthews) and John (Tavares) and Gavin (McKenna). So maybe that gets him some more touches and allows him to be a little more creative.”
Yeah, OK, sure. That’s coach-speak for not revealing the real reason. When Hiller was pressed further on why Nylander felt he was being demoted, he held firm.
“There’s a lot of different things that go into every decision. One for me, I think the most important is he can become a focal point there and it can run through him and he can have touches. And sometimes, I’ve talked about this before, even if you don’t score, if you’ve got the puck, you know, the offensive players, it helps their 5-on-5 game. Even if they’re just feeling it a little bit. So he’ll get that opportunity.”
Despite Hiller’s explanation, it’s clear there is either a difference of opinion over what’s happening, or Hiller just isn’t being clear about the reason.
Nylander has been through multiple stretches of not scoring before, including last season, when he went 11 games without a goal.
When asked about the turnover that led to Knies’ goal two games ago as another potential reason for the demotion, Nylander played it cool.
“Everything gets very nitpicky when you’re on a streak like this. I mean, if we’re on the other side of this thing and I do the same thing and we’re 10-1, I don’t think nobody’s really complaining about it,” Nylander said. “I don’t want to be on the wrong side of the puck in that situation where that happens. But the situation’s amplified when it’s going like this.”
Hiller had an opportunity to address the shift to PP1 the morning of the game against the Islanders when he was asked about how he can hold Nylander accountable.
"Yeah. I mean, it has to be done, right? And so there's different ways to do that. And certainly wasn't in that moment," Hiller said. "Willie's played a lot of good hockey for the Leafs. He's played some good hockey this year. But yeah, there's different things that coaches just have to do at different times."
Instead of just saying how he was going to hold him accountable, which was demoting him later in the game, it happened.
Nylander hs just five shots on goal in seven games. He clearly isn't playing well. And with confidence being an issue for the forward scoring again, putting him on a secondary unit that will barely see any action is hardly a way to get the most out of that player.
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