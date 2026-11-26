“There’s a lot of different things that go into every decision. One for me, I think the most important is he can become a focal point there and it can run through him and he can have touches. And sometimes, I’ve talked about this before, even if you don’t score, if you’ve got the puck, you know, the offensive players, it helps their 5-on-5 game. Even if they’re just feeling it a little bit. So he’ll get that opportunity.”