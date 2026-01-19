Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews And Scott Laughton Taunt Jets Fans In Winnipeg After Overtime Win

Now, what Matthews says is true: they didn't get discouraged — and there's a reason for that.
Throughout the game, whenever Matthews touched the puck, you could hear booes raining down on him from Jets fans. The intensity of those fans voicing their displeasure was also evident on the TV screen.
The Maple Leafs played into it, though, while also having their own fans in the building.
It felt as though every time Matthews was heckled, his game grew. The 28-year-old didn't mind being booed. In fact, he embraced it.
"I mean, I think they're not booing for no reason," Matthews said after the win. "I kind of just take it as it is and just have fun with it because, I mean, a lot of times it's fun, especially when you're out on the right side of it like tonight."
What happened after the game, though, might've been the cherry on top for Maple Leafs fans. While yes, the win mattered in the end of it all (and Toronto continued to trend upward), what might've counted more was seeing Matthews and Scott Laughton taunting Jets fans.
After Domi slotted in the overtime winner, Toronto's players filtered onto the ice to celebrate. Before Laughton stepped onto the ice, he turned to the (presumingly Jets) fans behind him on the bench and acted out a crying gesture.
It appeared to be loved by Maple Leafs fans online.
"(The atmosphere is) always good. There's a great rivalry, I guess," added Matthews on Saturday night. "I mean, these teams only play each other twice a year, but (have) a lot of pride in their respective cities, so it's always fun."