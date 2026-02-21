Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Faces Ultimate Legacy Test As USA Takes On Canada In 2026 Olympic Hockey Gold Medal Game

After losing to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, Toronto Maple Leafs star Matthews gets his shot at vengeance in what promises to be an epic rematch when his American squad meets them again in the final of the men’s hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. A gold medal is always the standard for any Olympian, and the same goes for Auston Matthews and Team USA. As they get ready for the gold-medal game on Sunday, it’s only appropriate that they will meet Canada in the final. A win for the USA and Matthews would begin a new legacy for the Americans.