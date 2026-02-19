Auston Matthews And USA Eliminate Maple Leafs Teammates William Nylander and Oliver Ekman-Larsson To Advance To 2026 Olympics Semifinals

For Oliver Ekman-Larsson, the loss was particularly poignant. Having been part of the silver medal-winning team in 2014—the last time NHL players competed at the Olympics—the 34-year-old was considered a long shot to make the roster this time. He earned his invite thanks to his stellar play with the Leafs this season. However, given his age, this could very well be the last time he represents Sweden at the Games, and going home empty-handed was not what he envisioned.