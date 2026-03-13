Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Has Season Ended After Knee From Ducks' Radko Gudas

The Maple Leafs say Matthews will be re-evaluated in about two weeks and will provide a further update then.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews' season is over after getting knee'd by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas on Thursday night.
In the second period of Toronto's 6-4 win over the Ducks, Matthews accepted a pass from William Nylander and attempted to get around Gudas. As Matthews tried to sidestep the defenseman, Gudas stuck out his left leg, which collided with Matthews' left leg.
The 28-year-old went down in considerable pain and needed assistance exiting the ice.
In a press release on Friday evening, the Maple Leafs announced that Matthews' season is over after the forward suffered a Grade 3 MCL tear and a quad contusion on the knee from Gudas.
"Matthews will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks," the Maple Leafs said. "A further update will be provided at that time. He will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season."
Following Thursday's game, the Maple Leafs expressed their displeasure with Gudas' hit.
"Yeah, it's a dirty play," said head coach Craig Berube. "League's going to obviously look at it and see what the suspension will be or whatever happens."
"Yeah, obviously it's brutal," said Nylander after Friday's game. "I mean, once a little bit of time went by and you realize that he was still down, I mean, that's obviously something you hate to see. That was tough to see."
The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Gudas for five games, mere hours after the Maple Leafs announced Matthews' injuries.
"In light of the obvious severity of the play, I am disappointed and shocked the league would allow such a ruling. A phone hearing and 5 games is laughable and preposterous. While the process is set in our CBA, that this was the discipline is reckless and ridiculous.
"This decision results in a further loss of confidence in the disciplinary process for all players.
"Players and fans deserve better. The Player Safety Department should be suspended."
Matthews' season ends with the forward scoring 53 points (27 goals and 26 assists) in 60 games. His goal against the Ducks on Thursday night was his first since Jan. 27, 2026, against the Buffalo Sabres, before the Olympic break.
The US-born forward also captained the United States to a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, in mid-February.
Had the Maple Leafs been in a playoff spot, it's possible Matthews would've returned this season. However, with where they are in the standings (eighth-last in the NHL), it's likely not worth pushing their star forward to return this season.