Maple Leafs Call Up Marlies Leading Scorer Ahead Of Matchup Against Canadiens

Yes, exactly. I've played with Vin in San Diego actually for two years when I was with Anaheim. Just his view of the offensive game is totally different than mine as a defensive-minded guy. I know he watches (Nikita) Kucherov a lot in the way he thinks the game, so I think he kind of takes away of his game a lot and you want to, I guess, transmit that to other players on his line so we can all think the same way and and just offensively where positions himself and how he protects puck along the wall how he picks up rims on the wall and starts moving right away, that really helped me create separation and I think offensively like you want to create plays with your skills and shot, but also you can create a lot of offense with your feet by creating separation on cutbacks and everything. So that's probably the biggest part for me