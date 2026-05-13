Maple Leafs Fire Head Coach Craig Berube And What's Next

Berube had two more seasons remaining on his contract but it's clear the Leafs needed a new voice.
In a move that surprised few but still landed with the weight of two turbulent seasons behind the bench, the Toronto Maple Leafs dismissed head coach Craig Berube on Wednesday. The decision, confirmed by the organization amid whispers that had swirled for months, caps a tenure that delivered a division title, and ultimately collapsed under the pressure of unmet expectations in a market that resulted in a last-place finish in the Atlantic Division in 2025-26.
“Craig is a tremendous coach and an even better person,” Maple Leafs GM John Chayka said in a statement from the club. “This decision is more reflective of an organizational shift and an opportunity for a fresh start than it is an evaluation of Craig. We are grateful for his leadership, professionalism and commitment to the Maple Leafs organization and wish Craig and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”
Berube was hired on May 17, 2024 to replace Sheldon Keefe and arrived in Toronto as a proven winner. Fresh off his Stanley Cup triumph with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, the 60-year-old Alberta native brought a no-nonsense, gritty approach that many believed could finally push the star-studded Leafs past their perennial postseason shortcomings. Then-General Manager Brad Treliving, who pulled the trigger on the hire, saw in Berube a coach who could instill structure, accountability, and a physical edge to a roster long criticized for softness.
The 2024-25 season started with cautious optimism. Berube inherited a core featuring Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Morgan Rielly, supplemented by key additions and a revamped supporting cast. From the jump, his influence was evident. Practices emphasized compete level, defensive zone coverage, and a forecheck that forced turnovers. The Leafs bought in.
By season’s end, Toronto posted a sterling 52-26-4 record, good for 108 points and the Atlantic Division crown. It marked a significant leap from the Keefe era’s regular-season consistency without the hardware to show for it. Berube’s Leafs were harder to play against, winning battles along the walls and translating that into offensive opportunities.
The playoffs delivered drama. Toronto dispatched the Ottawa Senators in the first round, a series that showcased Berube’s tactical adjustments and the team’s resilience. They led the second-round matchup against the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers 2-0. Then reality hit. Home-ice lopsided losses in Games 5 and 7, including a pair of 6-1 defeats at Scotiabank Arena, exposed vulnerabilities. The Panthers’ speed and structure overwhelmed Toronto’s structure in key moments. Berube’s post-series comments were measured: the team had taken steps, but more was needed.
Expectations were sky-high entering 2025-26. Berube had the buy-in, a returning core, and tweaks to the systems. What followed was a nightmare. The Leafs stumbled out of the gate, posting mediocrity that quickly snowballed into disaster. Injuries played a role, key pieces missed time, but execution faltered across the board.
By mid-December, with the team hovering near the basement, Treliving made a somewhat controversial move, firing assistant Marc Savard in hopes of sparking life. Berube absorbed the blow publicly, reaffirming his commitment. Yet the slide continued. Poor 5v5 metrics, declining shot shares, and a lack of consistent structure plagued the group. Toronto finished 32-36-14 for 78 points, eighth in the Atlantic and out of the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.