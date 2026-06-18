Maple Leafs Full Order Of Selection For The 2026 NHL Draft Officially Revealed
The Maple Leafs have eight draft picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, including the No. 1 overall pick.
While it’s been known for a while that the Toronto Maple Leafs are selecting first in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, the league officially revealed its order of selection.
The Leafs, as of this writing, will have eight picks in the 2026 NHL Draft ranging from No. 1 to No. 169.
In addition to picking first overall, the Leafs will next pick in the second round (60th overall). That’s the pick they received from the Los Angeles Kings in the trade that sent forward Scott Laughton out west. The pick originally belonged to the Buffalo Sabres.
After that, the Leafs will have two picks in the third round. They have their own pick (69th) and the Philadelphia Flyers pick (85th) that was acquired this week in the trade that sent goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to Philly.
In the fourth round, the Leafs will select 114th. This pick was acquired from the Seattle Kraken in the Bobby McMann trade in the last deadline. The pick originally belonged to the Anaheim Ducks.
In the fifth round, the Leafs have two picks. They have their own (133rd overall) and the 158th overall pick they acquired the Colorado Avalanche trade they made in the deadline deal that sent Nicolas Roy back to the Western Conference.
In the sixth round, the Leafs will pick 169th overall using San Jose’s pick in the deal that sent Timothy Lilljegren to the Sharks back in 2024.
Toronto doesn’t have any picks in the seventh round.
Round 1
1. Toronto
2. San Jose
3. Vancouver
4. Chicago
5. NY Rangers
6. Calgary
7. Seattle
8. Winnipeg
9. Florida
10. Nashville
11. St. Louis
12. New Jersey
13. NY Islanders
14. Columbus
15. St. Louis (from DET)
16. Washington
17. Los Angeles
18. Washington (from ANA)
19. Utah
20. Buffalo (from EDM via SJS)
21. Philadelphia
22. Pittsburgh
23. Boston
24. Vancouver (from MIN)
25. Seattle (from TBL)
26. NY Rangers (from DAL via CAR)
27. San Jose (from BUF)
28. Montreal
29. St. Louis (from COL via NYI)
30. Calgary (from VGK)
31. Carolina
32. Ottawa
Round 2
33. Vancouver
34. Chicago
35. Calgary (from NYR via UTA)
36. Calgary
37. Chicago (from TOR)
38. Seattle
39. Pittsburgh (from WPG)
40. Florida
41. Vancouver (from SJS)
42. Nashville
43. Columbus (from STL via PIT)
44. New Jersey
45. Chicago (from NYI)
46. Los Angeles (from CBJ via MTL)
47. Detroit
48. Florida (from WSH)
49. Los Angeles
50. Anaheim
51. Calgary (from UTA)
52. Edmonton
53. Philadelphia
54. Pittsburgh
55. Calgary (from OTT via UTA)
56. Boston
57. Nashville (from MIN)
58. Tampa Bay
59. Dallas
60. Toronto (from BUF via OTT and LAK)
61. Montreal
62. San Jose (from COL)
63. Forfeited pick
64. NY Rangers (from CAR)
Pick 63 - On May 15, 2026, the NHL announced the Vegas Golden Knights will forfeit a 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for flagrant violations of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Media Regulations.
Round 3
65. Calgary (from VAN)
66. Chicago
67. NY Rangers
68. Calgary
69. Toronto
70. Nashville (from SEA via DAL)
71. Winnipeg
72. Ottawa (from FLA)
73. St. Louis (from SJS via PIT and DET)
74. Colorado (from NSH)
75. St. Louis
76. St. Louis (from NJD via NYI)
77. NY Rangers (from NYI)
78. Vancouver (from CBJ)
79. Detroit
80. Los Angeles (from WSH via OTT)
81. NY Rangers (from LAK)
82. Anaheim
83. Utah
84. Edmonton
85. Toronto (from PHI)
86. Pittsburgh
87. Ottawa
88. Boston
89. Minnesota
90. Tampa Bay
91. Ottawa (from DAL via CAR and LAK)
92. NY Rangers (from BUF)
93. Montreal
94. Columbus (from COL via MIN)
95. Vegas
96. Utah (from CAR)
Round 4
97. Vancouver
98. Florida (from CHI)
99. Seattle (from NYR via CBJ)
100. Calgary
101. Columbus (from TOR via MIN)
102. Seattle
103. Montreal (from WPG via NJD)
104. Boston (from FLA via SJS)
105. Carolina (from SJS)
106. Nashville
107. St. Louis
108. New Jersey
109. NY Islanders
110. Ottawa (from CBJ via DET)
111. Boston (from DET via ANA)
112. Washington
113. Los Angeles
114. Toronto (from ANA via SEA)
115. Utah
116. Winnipeg (from EDM via BOS and BUF)
117. Anaheim (from PHI)
118. Nashville (from PIT)
119. Chicago (from OTT)
120. San Jose (from BOS)
121. Minnesota
122. Boston (from TBL)
123. St. Louis (from DAL via NJD)
124. Buffalo
125. Montreal
126. Colorado
127. San Jose (from VGK via WSH)
128. Colorado (from CAR)
Round 5
129. Vancouver
130. Utah (from CHI)
131. NY Rangers
132. Calgary
133. Toronto
134. Tampa Bay (from SEA)
135. Winnipeg
136. Florida
137. Minnesota (from SJS)
138. Nashville
139. St. Louis
140. New Jersey
141. NY Islanders
142. Columbus
143. Detroit
144. Washington
145. Los Angeles
146. Anaheim
147. Utah
148. Nashville (from EDM)
149. Colorado (from PHI)
150. St. Louis (from PIT)
151. Ottawa
152. Colorado (from BOS)
153. Minnesota
154. Tampa Bay
155. Dallas
156. Buffalo
157. Boston (from MTL via SJS)
158. Toronto (from COL)
159. Vegas
160. Nashville (from CAR)
Round 6
161. Vancouver
162. NY Rangers (from CHI via BUF)
163. NY Rangers
164. Calgary
165. Carolina (from TOR)
166. Seattle
167. Winnipeg
168. Florida
169. Toronto (from SJS)
170. Pittsburgh (from NSH)
171. St. Louis
172. New Jersey
173. NY Islanders
174. San Jose (from CBJ via PHI)
175. Detroit
176. Vancouver (from WSH)
177. Los Angeles
178. Anaheim
179. Nashville (from UTA)
180. Edmonton
181. Philadelphia
182. Columbus (from PIT)
183. Ottawa
184. Vancouver (from BOS via MIN)
185. Minnesota
186. Tampa Bay
187. Dallas
188. Buffalo
189. Montreal
190. Los Angeles (from COL via OTT)
191. Vegas
192. Carolina
Round 7
193. NY Rangers (from VAN)
194. Chicago
195. Colorado (from NYR via NSH)
196. Detroit (from CGY)
197. Dallas (from TOR)
198. Seattle
199. Winnipeg
200. Chicago (from FLA)
201. San Jose
202. Nashville
203. St. Louis
204. Seattle (from NJD)
205. NY Islanders
206. Columbus
207. Detroit
208. Washington
209. Los Angeles
210. Anaheim
211. Utah
212. Edmonton
213. Philadelphia
214. Colorado (from PIT)
215. Colorado (from OTT)
216. Boston
217. Florida (from MIN)
218. Tampa Bay
219. Dallas
220. Winnipeg (from BUF)
221. Montreal
222. Colorado
223. Vegas
224. Montreal (from CAR)
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