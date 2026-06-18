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Maple Leafs Full Order Of Selection For The 2026 NHL Draft Officially Revealed

David Alter
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The Maple Leafs have eight draft picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, including the No. 1 overall pick.

While it’s been known for a while that the Toronto Maple Leafs are selecting first in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, the league officially revealed its order of selection.

The Leafs, as of this writing, will have eight picks in the 2026 NHL Draft ranging from No. 1 to No. 169.

In addition to picking first overall, the Leafs will next pick in the second round (60th overall). That’s the pick they received from the Los Angeles Kings in the trade that sent forward Scott Laughton out west. The pick originally belonged to the Buffalo Sabres.

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After that, the Leafs will have two picks in the third round. They have their own pick (69th) and the Philadelphia Flyers pick (85th) that was acquired this week in the trade that sent goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to Philly.

In the fourth round, the Leafs will select 114th. This pick was acquired from the Seattle Kraken in the Bobby McMann trade in the last deadline. The pick originally belonged to the Anaheim Ducks. 

In the fifth round, the Leafs have two picks. They have their own (133rd overall) and the 158th overall pick they acquired the Colorado Avalanche trade they made in the deadline deal that sent Nicolas Roy back to the Western Conference. 

In the sixth round, the Leafs will pick 169th overall using San Jose’s pick in the deal that sent Timothy Lilljegren to the Sharks back in 2024.

Toronto doesn’t have any picks in the seventh round.

Round 1

1. Toronto

2. San Jose

3. Vancouver

4. Chicago

5. NY Rangers

6. Calgary

7. Seattle

8. Winnipeg

9. Florida

10. Nashville

11. St. Louis

12. New Jersey

13. NY Islanders

14. Columbus

15. St. Louis (from DET)

16. Washington

17. Los Angeles

18. Washington (from ANA)

19. Utah

20. Buffalo (from EDM via SJS)

21. Philadelphia

22. Pittsburgh

23. Boston

24. Vancouver (from MIN)

25. Seattle (from TBL)

26. NY Rangers (from DAL via CAR)

27. San Jose (from BUF)

28. Montreal

29. St. Louis (from COL via NYI)

30. Calgary (from VGK)

31. Carolina

32. Ottawa

 

Round 2

33. Vancouver

34. Chicago

35. Calgary (from NYR via UTA)

36. Calgary

37. Chicago (from TOR)

38. Seattle

39. Pittsburgh (from WPG)

40. Florida

41. Vancouver (from SJS)

42. Nashville

43. Columbus (from STL via PIT)

44. New Jersey

45. Chicago (from NYI)

46. Los Angeles (from CBJ via MTL)

47. Detroit

48. Florida (from WSH)

49. Los Angeles

50. Anaheim

51. Calgary (from UTA)

52. Edmonton

53. Philadelphia

54. Pittsburgh

55. Calgary (from OTT via UTA)

56. Boston

57. Nashville (from MIN)

58. Tampa Bay

59. Dallas

60. Toronto (from BUF via OTT and LAK)

61. Montreal

62. San Jose (from COL)

63. Forfeited pick

64. NY Rangers (from CAR)

 

Pick 63 - On May 15, 2026, the NHL announced the Vegas Golden Knights will forfeit a 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for flagrant violations of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Media Regulations.

 

Round 3

65. Calgary (from VAN)

66. Chicago

67. NY Rangers

68. Calgary

69. Toronto

70. Nashville (from SEA via DAL)

71. Winnipeg

72. Ottawa (from FLA)

73. St. Louis (from SJS via PIT and DET)

74. Colorado (from NSH)

75. St. Louis

76. St. Louis (from NJD via NYI)

77. NY Rangers (from NYI)

78. Vancouver (from CBJ)

79. Detroit

80. Los Angeles (from WSH via OTT)

81. NY Rangers (from LAK)

82. Anaheim

83. Utah

84. Edmonton

85. Toronto (from PHI)

86. Pittsburgh

87. Ottawa

88. Boston

89. Minnesota

90. Tampa Bay

91. Ottawa (from DAL via CAR and LAK)

92. NY Rangers (from BUF)

93. Montreal

94. Columbus (from COL via MIN)

95. Vegas

96. Utah (from CAR)

 

Round 4

97. Vancouver

98. Florida (from CHI)

99. Seattle (from NYR via CBJ)

100. Calgary

101. Columbus (from TOR via MIN)

102. Seattle

103. Montreal (from WPG via NJD)

104. Boston (from FLA via SJS)

105. Carolina (from SJS)

106. Nashville

107. St. Louis

108. New Jersey

109. NY Islanders

110. Ottawa (from CBJ via DET)

111. Boston (from DET via ANA)

112. Washington

113. Los Angeles

114. Toronto (from ANA via SEA)

115. Utah

116. Winnipeg (from EDM via BOS and BUF)

117. Anaheim (from PHI)

118. Nashville (from PIT)

119. Chicago (from OTT)

120. San Jose (from BOS)

121. Minnesota

122. Boston (from TBL)

123. St. Louis (from DAL via NJD)

124. Buffalo

125. Montreal

126. Colorado

127. San Jose (from VGK via WSH)

128. Colorado (from CAR)

 

Round 5

129. Vancouver

130. Utah (from CHI)

131. NY Rangers

132. Calgary

133. Toronto

134. Tampa Bay (from SEA)

135. Winnipeg

136. Florida

137. Minnesota (from SJS)

138. Nashville

139. St. Louis

140. New Jersey

141. NY Islanders

142. Columbus

143. Detroit

144. Washington

145. Los Angeles

146. Anaheim

147. Utah

148. Nashville (from EDM)

149. Colorado (from PHI)

150. St. Louis (from PIT)

151. Ottawa

152. Colorado (from BOS)

153. Minnesota

154. Tampa Bay

155. Dallas

156. Buffalo

157. Boston (from MTL via SJS)

158. Toronto (from COL)

159. Vegas

160. Nashville (from CAR)

 

Round 6

161. Vancouver

162. NY Rangers (from CHI via BUF)

163. NY Rangers

164. Calgary

165. Carolina (from TOR)

166. Seattle

167. Winnipeg

168. Florida

169. Toronto (from SJS)

170. Pittsburgh (from NSH)

171. St. Louis

172. New Jersey

173. NY Islanders

174. San Jose (from CBJ via PHI)

175. Detroit

176. Vancouver (from WSH)

177. Los Angeles

178. Anaheim

179. Nashville (from UTA)

180. Edmonton

181. Philadelphia

182. Columbus (from PIT)

183. Ottawa

184. Vancouver (from BOS via MIN)

185. Minnesota

186. Tampa Bay

187. Dallas

188. Buffalo

189. Montreal

190. Los Angeles (from COL via OTT)

191. Vegas

192. Carolina

 

Round 7

193. NY Rangers (from VAN)

194. Chicago

195. Colorado (from NYR via NSH)

196. Detroit (from CGY)

197. Dallas (from TOR)

198. Seattle

199. Winnipeg

200. Chicago (from FLA)

201. San Jose

202. Nashville

203. St. Louis

204. Seattle (from NJD)

205. NY Islanders

206. Columbus

207. Detroit

208. Washington

209. Los Angeles

210. Anaheim

211. Utah

212. Edmonton

213. Philadelphia

214. Colorado (from PIT)

215. Colorado (from OTT)

216. Boston

217. Florida (from MIN)

218. Tampa Bay

219. Dallas

220. Winnipeg (from BUF)

221. Montreal

222. Colorado

223. Vegas

224. Montreal (from CAR)

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