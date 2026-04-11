Maple Leafs Get Guided Tour Of Rogers Centre By Kevin Gausman Ahead Of Blue Jays Game
Several Maple Leafs players were on the field before Friday's Blue Jays game against the Minnesota Twins.
A handful of Maple Leafs were at the Rogers Centre during their day off on Friday before the Blue Jays' first game of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.
In a video from Lindsay Dunn of the 6ix Inning Stretch Podcast, players from the Maple Leafs were getting a guided tour of Rogers Centre from Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman.
In attendance for the tour appear to be William Nylander, Easton Cowan, Max Domi, Steven Lorentz, Michael Pezzetta, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev, and Philippe Myers.
Another video from Dunn shows Nylander and Pezzetta playing catch with Blue Jays outfielder Myles Straw.
This is the second time the Maple Leafs and Blue Jays have gotten together in the past month. A few players from the Jays were at the Maple Leafs' 4-3 win on Mar. 25 against the New York Rangers.
George Springer and Ernie Clement got a lot of attention that night as the Sportsnet cameras caught them sitting in the wrong seats and Scotiabank Arena staff moving them to new ones.
Later in the game, the Maple Leafs' game presentation staff showed the Blue Jays on the Jumbotron inside a box. Along with Springer and Clement in the box were Straw, David Schneider, Kazuma Okamoto, Dylan Cease, and Louis Varland.
Springer and Clement were among those in the Maple Leafs' dressing room before and after the game, high-fiving the players as they entered.
"I think it’s great the support for each other and certainly what they did for this city last year and what they’re hoping to do this year and the excitement everyone has for them, including us," said John Tavares following the game on Mar. 25.
"We love supporting them and it was unreal taking in their run and I know the excitement and probably the determination for them to go back out again and finish the job, so really cool to have that experience and share the admiration for one another."
In the days following the Maple Leafs' win, the NHL posted a video of Springer and Clement, where they were mic'd up during the game.
"That's my guy, 5-3," Clement told Springer.
"He's like 12," replied Springer.
Growing up just over two hours outside Toronto in Mount Brydges, Ontario, Cowan has been a Blue Jays fan for a long time. He had a big smile on his face a few days later when talking about the Blue Jays' appearance inside Scotiabank Arena.
"Got to talk to them and meet them, like I said, and Clement's my favorite player, too, so that was pretty cool," Cowan told reporters, including TSN's Mark Masters in San Jose on Apr. 2.
"We had a good talk and just hearing some stories from Springer, too, it was awesome. It was super cool."
The Blue Jays have gotten off to a slow start this year following their World Series appearance last Fall. Entering Friday's game against the Twins, the Blue Jays are 5-7 and sit fourth in the American League East.