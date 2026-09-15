Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Reveals Why Morgan Rielly Wasn't Traded

"As we think about this season and what we’re trying to accomplish and do, certainly getting the puck in the forwards’ hands in positions that they can then go create offense more often is a really big part of what we’re trying to accomplish," Chayka said. "If you look at Morgan’s career, he’s been able to skate, move the puck and create offense. So at no point was this some situation where we didn’t want Morgan Rielly, or we don’t value Morgan Rielly. It’s the opposite."