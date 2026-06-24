Rielly’s Agent Submits Four-Team Western List as Maple Leafs Explore Options

Morgan Rielly’s agent has submitted a four-team list of Western destinations the longtime Maple Leafs defenseman would consider waiving his no-move clause for, marking a shift after years of shutting down trade speculation.
Morgan Rielly’s long and distinguished chapter with the Toronto Maple Leafs may be approaching its final pages. Late Tuesday, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported that Rielly’s agent, J.P. Barry, has submitted a list of four Western-based teams the veteran defenseman would be willing to join in a trade. The list is fluid; Dreger noted it will be evaluated team-by-team and could expand based on fit and circumstances.
The 32-year-old Rielly, Toronto’s longest-tenured player after being selected fifth overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, carries a full no-move clause and four years remaining on the eight-year, $60-million extension he signed in October 2021. The deal carries a $7.5-million annual cap hit and runs through the 2029-30 season.
In the 2025-26 regular season, Rielly skated in 78 games and recorded 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points while posting a minus-18 rating. It was a down year by his standards for a player long counted on for his elite skating, transitional play, and steady presence on the back end.
A Shift in Stance?
What makes Tuesday’s development noteworthy is the apparent change in posture. Rielly has historically been one of the organization’s most vocal supporters of staying in Toronto. Past trade speculation was routinely shut down, and he has spoken publicly about his desire to remain a Maple Leaf through multiple front-office regimes. Recent reporting, however, suggests the longest-serving Leaf has become more open to a move under the new front office led by general manager John Chayka.
The fact that Rielly’s agent provided a short list of Western destinations signals that conversations between the player and the organization have advanced beyond preliminary discussions. While no trade is imminent and the process remains in the early, exploratory stage, the move represents the clearest indication yet that Rielly and the Leafs are aligned on at least testing the market.
Contract Realities and Market Context
Any potential deal is complicated by the combination of Rielly’s age, recent production, and the $7.5-million cap hit. At 32, he is no longer the dynamic, high-minute driver he was in his prime, yet he remains a respected veteran who can still log significant even-strength minutes and contribute on the power play. Teams acquiring him would be taking on real money for a player whose underlying numbers and plus/minus have declined.
Western Conference clubs with cap flexibility or specific defensive needs, San Jose, Utah, Anaheim, and others frequently mentioned in speculation, could view Rielly as a short-term veteran addition who brings leadership and playoff experience. Because the list is limited to Western teams and remains subject to expansion only where fit exists, the Leafs’ options are narrower than they would be in a fully open market.
What Toronto Might Receive
Returns for a player in this situation are typically modest. Comparable recent deals involving veteran defensemen with similar cap hits and no-move protection have produced mid-round picks, prospects, or salary retention as sweeteners rather than blue-chip assets. The Leafs, under Chayka, appear willing to explore case-by-case offers rather than force a deadline deal. With the NHL Draft approaching, Toronto holds leverage to wait for the right partner rather than accept a lowball offer simply to move the contract.
Franchise Implications
For the Maple Leafs, trading Rielly would close a significant chapter. He has been a constant through the team’s transition from lottery participant to perennial contender and back again. His departure would accelerate the roster turnover already underway and free both cap space and a top-pairing role for younger or incoming defensemen. It would also send a clear signal about the new regime’s willingness to make difficult, asset-driven decisions even when they involve franchise icons.
For Rielly, the opportunity to join a Western team on a contending or rebuilding club could provide a fresh start and a chance to extend his career in a different environment. His willingness to engage in this process, after years of shutting down similar speculation, suggests he recognizes the current crossroads for both himself and the organization.
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