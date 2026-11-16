Maple Leafs, Hockey Community Mourn The Loss Of Former Longtime Executive Bill Watters

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Nov 16, 2026 12:04 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 12:04 PM
Tributes from the club and from media members poured in from everywhere, including from Mats Sundin.
Former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager, player agent and longtime broadcaster Bill Watters died Sunday at the age of 83.
Watters spent 12 seasons in the Maple Leafs’ hockey operations department from 1991 to 2003 after being hired by then-general manager Cliff Fletcher. He was a fixture during the Doug Gilmour era and a significant portion of Mats Sundin’s captaincy. The organization announced his passing on Sunday, and Sundin, now a senior executive advisor with the club, issued a statement.
“As a longtime member of the team’s front office, Bill was an important part of my time as a player with the Maple Leafs and someone I will remember with affection,” Sundin said. “Bill cared deeply about the Leafs, the City of Toronto, and the people around him. Personally, his support and kindness meant a great deal to me and I will always cherish the relationship we fostered during our time together.”
Before joining the front office, Watters worked as a player agent, representing players including former Leafs captain Rick Vaive. He later transitioned fully into media, becoming a recognizable voice across Toronto sports radio and television for decades. He provided colour commentary on Maple Leafs radio broadcasts alongside longtime play-by-play voice Joe Bowen and co-hosted shows with Jeff Marek, including stints on AM 640.
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“For so many years we partnered together on the air but we were soul mates off it,” Bowen wrote. “He taught me so much about the business of hockey.”
Marek, who worked alongside Watters for years, described the experience as both educational and enjoyable.
“A dear friend, radio partner, and kind soul who taught me about how the game really worked,” Marek posted. “Sitting next to him for years was an incredible education coupled with great laughs.” Friends and colleagues frequently described him as opinionated, well-connected and unafraid to speak his mind on the Leafs and the broader hockey landscape, whether as an executive or later as a critic.
Born William Wayne Watters on June 29, 1943, in Orillia, he played football at the University of Toronto before a brief CFL career path with the Argonauts was cut short by injury. He later worked with Hockey Canada on the 1977 and 1978 world championships and remained active in Toronto sports circles for years afterward, including involvement with the Toronto Rock lacrosse club. He was inducted into the Orillia Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.
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