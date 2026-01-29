Maple Leafs ‘Hopeful’ William Nylander Can Return Saturday Against Canucks

The skate represented Nylander’s first full session since aggravating his injury during the club’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 15. Having already missed six games earlier in the season due to the same ailment, his total time on the sidelines due to the ailment has reached 13 games. Given that the team's medical management has become a recent topic of discussion, Berube addressed how the return will be handled.