Maple Leafs' Lines Change After David Kampf Placed On Waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs are making changes to their lineup with Scott Laughton out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

On Friday, the day Laughton's absence was announced, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube used David Kampf in the fourth-line center spot. However, now that Kampf was placed on waivers on Friday afternoon, the lines have changed.

According to TSN's Mark Masters, Matias Maccelli returns to a line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. Max Domi had been in that spot ever since he joined the team for training camp a few days after it began.

Domi now moves down to the third-line center spot with Dakota Joshua, which shifts Nicolas Roy to the fourth line. Kampf not being at center shows where he stands in the Maple Leafs' plans. It'll be interesting to see what occurs with the forward after waivers at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Easton Cowan, Nick Robertson, and Calle Jarnkrok are projected to play on Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Simon Benoit appears to be one of the defensemen headed to Detroit after making his pre-season debut on Thursday in Toronto.

Jarnkrok or Robertson could likely be in the lineup on Monday when the Maple Leafs return to practice at Ford Performance Centre. If this group remains, Jarnkrok would be the best bet to be in Kampf's spot, with Cowan then returning to his right-wing position on the fourth line.

Dennis Hildeby and James Reimer head to Detroit for Saturday night's matchup. Hildeby will get the start for Toronto, and Reimer will come in for the second half of the game, Berube told reporters on Saturday.

