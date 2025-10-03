What David Kampf Can Bring To Maple Leafs While Scott Laughton Misses Time With Lower Body Injury

When David Kampf walked into the Toronto Maple Leafs' practice facility on Friday morning, his name wasn't alongside the outsiders, like Nick Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok. No, Kampf was pencilled in between Steven Lorentz and Easton Cowan on Toronto's fourth line.

It's been a difficult six months for Kampf. After the Maple Leafs acquired Scott Laughton at the trade deadline last spring, the writing was on the wall that Kampf would be on the outskirts of the NHL group.

The 30-year-old was scratched for all but one playoff game in April and May. He was in the lineup for Toronto's 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the second round. Throughout most of the summer, reports surfaced that the Maple Leafs could look to move Kampf and his $2.4 million cap hit (for two more seasons) out.

Ultimately, he arrived in Toronto for training camp and needed a positive attitude despite it looking like he'd be the one going on waivers ahead of the regular season if Cowan were to have a strong preseason.

Kampf was placed on waivers on Friday afternoon, though it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to the AHL if he clears. Toronto doesn’t need to immediately send him down, and they likely won’t with the hole that Laughton’s injury creates.

"Of course, it’s hard, like, I think everyone wants to play, wants to be in the team," Kampf said on Friday, before going on waivers. "It was hard for me, but I’m trying to be positive and work hard every day."

Laughton's injury, which he suffered against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, opens up an opportunity for Kampf to receive another look in the bottom six, with Cowan and Steven Lorentz on his wings.

"It’s been good. I feel pretty good. My body feels good. Trying to do my best every day. I would say it’s been pretty good," Kampf said of his training camp thus far, before discussing practice with Toronto's fourth line.

"I just came and saw my name in the lineup. It feels better when you are in the (main group of players). Hopefully it will stay."

Before Laughton arrived in Toronto, Kampf was one of the most-used forwards on the penalty kill. He averaged the second-most PK minutes (2:02 per game) among Maple Leafs forwards, only behind Mitch Marner (2:09).

Laughton appeared to be getting more of a role on the PK this year in camp before his injury. So with him out week to week, Kampf will likely return to his spot on the unit.

"I mean, that's one of his specialties, right, is penalty kill, and it's a huge part of the game. It's an important part of the game. So that's one of the things he's good at. We'll need him to do that," Berube said.

Kampf isn't going to get you points like Laughton would (he had five goals and eight assists in 59 games last season), but his defensive game is strong. It'll be intriguing to see whether he gets into the final preseason game on Saturday in Detroit, or if he has to wait until the home opener to get into a game with his new line.

Nevertheless, it's a positive that they still have Kampf on the team.

"He's a good NHL player," added Berube. "Been around, played in the league for a long time, so he's a reliable player."

